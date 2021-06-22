Indicators: Multi currency pair Indicator V2
This is the must have indicator. It allows me to know the strength of each major currency by just looking this indicator.
Hello All,
I have created an Android and Apple Apps that use this indicator. The App read data directly from the market and displays it on your phone. It also, has a discussion forum and market news. Please try it and let me know your feedback. https://www.mql5.com/go?link=https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.arbahforex.forex_multi_currency_pair_system
The App display signal three timeframes H1, H4 and Day. I would appreciate your feedback and suggestions.
Hello All,
I have updated my MCP indicator for mobile by adding the number of pips for each current candle.
Now, you can access a clear and easy to follow signal from the Android Apps https://market.android.com/details?id=com.arbah_forex.live_forex_signal_lite
Here is the latest MCP Matrix that you can access through the Android App.
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Multi currency pair Indicator V2:
Author: heao