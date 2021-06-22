Indicators: Multi currency pair Indicator V2

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Multi currency pair Indicator V2:

This version 2 of Multi currency pair Indicator. It includes an optional trend line and the color of the label has been changed to red to make it visible on default chart template.

Author: heao

[Deleted]  

This is the must have indicator. It allows me to know the strength of each major currency by just looking this indicator.

 

Hello All,

I have created an Android and Apple Apps that use this indicator. The App read data directly from the market and displays it on your phone. It also, has a discussion forum and market news. Please try it and let me know your feedback. https://www.mql5.com/go?link=https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.arbahforex.forex_multi_currency_pair_system

The App display signal three timeframes H1, H4 and Day. I would appreciate your feedback and suggestions.

[Deleted]  
Great work! Thanks for uploading.
 

Hello All,

I have updated my MCP indicator for mobile by adding the number of pips for each current candle.

 

Here is the latest MCP Matrix that you can access through the Android App.

 

Now, you can access a clear and easy to follow signal from the Android Apps https://market.android.com/details?id=com.arbah_forex.live_forex_signal_lite

 
heao:

Here is the latest MCP Matrix that you can access through the Android App.

have you also developed this with the 8 currencies for MT4?
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