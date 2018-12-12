Experts: Martini
its what forex zombi v5 does :)
but I prefer forexenvy which open the trade in the trend direction first... so the first trade as less chance to become a loosing one. while opening both directions at the same time insure that at least a second trade in required... in 1 of the 2 directions only.
so just bypass the initial open process and directly open the first trade in the trend direction (for example use the number of pips from the last zigzag point, or wait the first pips back from the high/low of the current M30 candle, or get the MA 14 trend...)
I would not be surprised if the result is better if the entry points are fixed. Instead of using different steps, the initial two entry points should be used. The difference between these points should be variable and target in pips. The price will eventually break out in one direction, the drawdown should not be too bad. I think it will be an amazing adviser. What do you think?
this is a very good ea.but it stop increase lot size after 80 but i want it increase lot more please help me how i increase lot after 80 for example it start(01,02,04,08,16,32,64,1.32,2.64,5.28,10.56,20, 40, 80)then it stop
But if you can afford to trade 80 lots, stop trading Forex, go buy an island in the south pacific and retire :)
This is a very good advisor. But to stop the increase in the lot size after 80, but I want to increase it a lot more, please help me, how can I increase the lot after 80 for example, to start (01,02,04,08,16,32,64 1.32,2.64,5.28,10.56,20, 40, 80) then stop it
That would be a broker limit, not an EA limit.
But if you can afford to trade 80 lots, stop trading Forex, go buy an island in the south pacific and retire :)
this EA is not working on strategy tester and give error "OrderSend error 130"
can some body fix that
2ndly
it run once and needed to load again into chart . . .. it i not working automatically
what is the problem i am using octafx broker
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Martini:
Author: Vladimir Khlystov