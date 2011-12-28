Indicators: UpDownBars

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UpDownBars:

Oscillatior indicator that counts Up bars (Close-Open) and Down bars (Open-Close).

Author: Matus German

  
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                   UpDownBars.mq4 |
//|                      Copyright © 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                        http://www.metaquotes.net |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "http://www.metaquotes.net"
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 4               // Number of buffers
#property indicator_color1 Aqua
#property indicator_color2 Red
#property indicator_color3 Blue
#property indicator_color4 Blue
#property indicator_width1 4
#property indicator_width2 4
#property indicator_width3 1
#property indicator_width4 1
extern int period = 20;
double UpDown[];
double SignalUpDown[];
double Up[];
double Down[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
  {
    SetIndexBuffer(0,Up);
    SetIndexLabel(0,"Up");
    SetIndexStyle (0,DRAW_HISTOGRAM);
    SetIndexBuffer(1,Down);
    SetIndexLabel(1,"Down");
    SetIndexStyle (1,DRAW_HISTOGRAM);
    SetIndexBuffer(2,UpDown);
    SetIndexLabel(2,"UpDown");
    SetIndexStyle (2,DRAW_NONE);
    
    SetIndexBuffer(3,SignalUpDown);
    SetIndexLabel(3,"SignalUpDown");
    SetIndexStyle (3,DRAW_LINE);
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator deinitialization function                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit()
  {
//----
   
//----
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
{
   if(Bars<=period) return(0);
   
   int i;
   int    counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();
   
   double bar, ups, downs, upsDivide, downsDivide;
   int upsCount, downsCount;
   
   int limit=Bars-counted_bars;
      ArrayResize(UpDown,limit); 
   ArraySetAsSeries(UpDown,true);
//---- macd counted in the 1-st buffer
   for(i=0; i<limit; i++)
   {
      ups = 0;
      downs = 0;
      bar = 0;
      upsCount = 0;
      downsCount = 0;
      upsDivide=0;
      downsDivide=0;
      for(int j=period;j>=0;j--)
      {
         bar=(Close[i+j]-Open[i+j])*100000;
         if(bar>0)
         {
            ups+=(MathSqrt(bar)*((period+1-j)));
            upsCount++;
         }
         if(bar<0)
         {
            downs+=(MathSqrt(-bar)*((period+1-j)));
            downsCount++;
         }
      }
      if(upsCount!=0)
         upsDivide = ups/upsCount;
         
      if(downsCount!=0)
         downsDivide = downs/downsCount;
         UpDown[i]=NormalizeDouble(((upsDivide)-(downsDivide)),3);
      if (NormalizeDouble(((upsDivide)-(downsDivide)),3) > 0) Up[i]=NormalizeDouble(((upsDivide)-(downsDivide)),3); else Up[i]=0;
      if (NormalizeDouble(((upsDivide)-(downsDivide)),3) < 0) Down[i]=NormalizeDouble(((upsDivide)-(downsDivide)),3);else Down[i]=0;
   }
   for(int ii=0; ii<limit; ii++) 
      {
      SignalUpDown[ii]=iMAOnArray(UpDown,Bars,5,0,MODE_LWMA,ii); 
      }
   ObjectsRedraw();
   return(0);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
I code follow you!


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                 !!UpDownBars.mq4 |
//|                      Copyright © 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                        http://www.metaquotes.net |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2011, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "http://www.metaquotes.net"
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 4
#property indicator_color1  Aqua
#property indicator_color2  Red
#property indicator_color3  DeepPink
#property indicator_color4  Blue
#property indicator_width1 4
#property indicator_width2 4
#property indicator_width3 1
#property indicator_width4 1
//---- input parameters
extern int GrossPeriod=60; 
extern int Barss=500; 
//---- buffers
double ExtMapBuffer1[];
double ExtMapBuffer2[];
double ExtMapBuffer3[];
double ExtMapBuffer4[];
datetime daytimes[]; 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
  {
//---- indicators
   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_HISTOGRAM);
   SetIndexArrow(0,241);
   SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtMapBuffer1);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(0,0.0);
   SetIndexLabel(0,"upline");
   
   SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_HISTOGRAM);
   SetIndexArrow(1,242);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,ExtMapBuffer2);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(1,0.0);
   SetIndexLabel(1,"downline");
   
   SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_NONE);
   SetIndexArrow(2,159);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,ExtMapBuffer3);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(2,0.0);
   SetIndexLabel(2,"upstopline");
   
   SetIndexStyle(3,DRAW_LINE);
   SetIndexArrow(3,159);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,ExtMapBuffer4);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(3,0.0);
   SetIndexLabel(3,"signalline");
   
   
   
   IndicatorShortName("!!UpDownBars-"+GrossPeriod);
//----
//---- 
   if (Period()>GrossPeriod) {GrossPeriod=Period();} 
   ArrayCopySeries(daytimes,MODE_TIME,Symbol(),GrossPeriod); 
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custor indicator deinitialization function                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int deinit()
  {
//---- 
   
//----
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
  {
   int    counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();
   int    limit,bigshift;
   double value1,value2,value3,value4;
   if (counted_bars<0) return(-1); 
    
   if (counted_bars>0) counted_bars--; 
   if (Barss>0) limit=Barss-counted_bars; else limit=Bars-counted_bars;
//---- 
   for (int i=0; i<limit; i++) 
   { 
   if(Time[i]>=daytimes[0]) bigshift=0; 
   else 
     { 
      bigshift = ArrayBsearch(daytimes,Time[i-1],WHOLE_ARRAY,0,MODE_DESCEND); 
      if(Period()<=GrossPeriod) bigshift++; 
     } 
      for (int cnt=bigshift; cnt<(1+bigshift); cnt++)
      {
         value1=iCustom(NULL,GrossPeriod,"UpDownBars",0,cnt);
         value2=iCustom(NULL,GrossPeriod,"UpDownBars",1,cnt);
         value3=iCustom(NULL,GrossPeriod,"UpDownBars",2,cnt);
         value4=iCustom(NULL,GrossPeriod,"UpDownBars",3,cnt);
      }
      
   ExtMapBuffer1[i]=value1; 
   ExtMapBuffer2[i]=value2; 
   ExtMapBuffer3[i]=value3; 
   ExtMapBuffer4[i]=value4; 
   
   ObjectsRedraw();
   }
 
//----
   return(0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

	          




	          

		          

	          

          

        

        


            

          

	          

		          
			          
				          
			          
		          
		          
                
		          



                 
	          


	          

		          "rockyhoangdn".... the chart with your code does not draw a new bar automatically... has to be refreshed manually... It also repaints a number of bars.
	          




	          

		          

	          

          

        

        


            

          

	          

		          
			          
				          
			          
		          
		          
                
		          



                 
	          


	          

		          
rplust:

 "rockyhoangdn".... the chart with your code does not draw a new bar automatically... has to be refreshed manually... It also repaints a number of bars. 


find: 


ArrayResize(UpDown,limit); 



and replace with


ArrayResize(UpDown,Bars); 


	          




	          

		          

	          

          

        

        


            

          

	          

		          
			          
				          
			          
		          
		          
                
		          



                 
	          


	          

		          
rockyhoangdn:


rplust:

"rockyhoangdn".... the chart with your code does not draw a new bar automatically... has to be refreshed manually... It also repaints a number of bars. 
find: 


ArrayResize(UpDown,limit); 



and replace with


ArrayResize(UpDown,Bars); 





thanks, but this chart works fine... limit or Bars.. both work... I was referring to the other chart " Grossperiod 60"  it does not auto refresh and also repaints. I'm not a coder but I guess it is possible to code it so it does not repaint history bars.
	          




		          
	          

		          

	          

          

        

        


            

          

	          

		          
			          
				          
			          
		          
		          
                
		          



                 
	          


	          

		          
rplust:

 
rockyhoangdn:


rplust:

"rockyhoangdn".... the chart with your code does not draw a new bar automatically... has to be refreshed manually... It also repaints a number of bars. 
find: 


ArrayResize(UpDown,limit); 



and replace with


ArrayResize(UpDown,Bars); 





thanks, but this chart works fine... limit or Bars.. both work... I was referring to the other chart " Grossperiod 60"  it does not auto refresh and also repaints. I'm not a coder but I guess it is possible to code it so it does not repaint history bars.




It will auto refresh with "Bars", but if use  "Grossperiod 60" its allway repaint.
	          




	          

		          

	          

          

        




  


  

    

      

        
      

    

    

          
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