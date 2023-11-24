Indicators: prior day close

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prior day close:

yesterday market close european market or NYSE close price

Author: Ramin Rostami

 

 

Dont you think better use time base breakout box ? BreakOut_BOX_5.mq4 base on 30 min 60 min fractal. box more durable then line give more room to play with price action,

best regards, Alex

http://www.aboutforextradingblog.com

[Deleted]  
open of daily?
 

Please check into the smaller time frames.

It's not look like the closing price but the opening of last candle.

 

66                         TodayOpenBuffer[shift]=Close[shift];  

pls change this cmd as above

and enjoy....................                 

 
Nareshkumar Jayachandran:

66                         TodayOpenBuffer[shift]=Close[shift];  

pls change this cmd as above

and enjoy....................                 

Thank you. It works. Is it possible to write the indicator  for mt5?

 
it says close but it's drawn on the open of the last candle
 
Thank you for providing the prior day open close indicator. But in addition to the horizontal line, it also creates a vertical line, which I don't need. Can you resolve this and advise please.
 
i too find its open of the candle not the close of the candle. Could this be remedied? Thanks
 

hi  want to ask  if possible to have this for MT5  

thank you 

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