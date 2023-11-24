Indicators: prior day close
Dont you think better use time base breakout box ? BreakOut_BOX_5.mq4 base on 30 min 60 min fractal. box more durable then line give more room to play with price action,
best regards, Alex
http://www.aboutforextradingblog.com
open of daily?
66 TodayOpenBuffer[shift]=Close[shift];
pls change this cmd as above
and enjoy....................
Nareshkumar Jayachandran:
66 TodayOpenBuffer[shift]=Close[shift];
pls change this cmd as above
and enjoy....................
Thank you. It works. Is it possible to write the indicator for mt5?
it says close but it's drawn on the open of the last candle
Thank you for providing the prior day open close indicator. But in addition to the horizontal line, it also creates a vertical line, which I don't need. Can you resolve this and advise please.
i too find its open of the candle not the close of the candle. Could this be remedied? Thanks
hi want to ask if possible to have this for MT5
thank you
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prior day close:
Author: Ramin Rostami