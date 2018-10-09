how to code the arrow in the EA

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anyone can advise how to code the arrow as attached photo

 
Amnart Bunjaridh Sanit:

anyone can advise how to code the arrow as attached photo

The example code here to create the arrow.

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_object/obj_arrow

Use Wingdings code 240 for the right arrow.

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/wingdings

If you want a dashed line, you can use OBJ_TREND with the OBJPROP_RAY set to false

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_object/obj_trend

 
Anthony Garot:

Use Wingdings code 240 for the right arrow.

Actually the arrow codes are 1 for opening a trade and 3 for closing

 
Anthony Garot:

The example code here to create the arrow.

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_object/obj_arrow

Use Wingdings code 240 for the right arrow.

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/wingdings

If you want a dashed line, you can use OBJ_TREND with the OBJPROP_RAY set to false

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/objectconstants/enum_object/obj_trend

thanks bro

 

I made a class a while ago to plot trades... Maybe you can make use of it. :)


Example EA that plots history trades:

#property strict
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsArrows.mqh>
#include <ChartObjects\ChartObjectsLines.mqh>
#include <Arrays\ArrayObj.mqh>

class PlotTrade : public CObject
{
   int                           m_ticket;
   CChartObjectArrow             m_in;
   CChartObjectArrow             m_out;
   CChartObjectTrend             m_line;
   static ulong                  s_count;
public:
   PlotTrade():m_ticket(-1){}
   bool create(int ticket){
      m_ticket = ticket;
      if(!OrderSelect(ticket, SELECT_BY_TICKET) || OrderType() > 1)
         return false;
      string name = "__plot_" + string(++s_count) + "_";
      int digits = (int)SymbolInfoInteger(OrderSymbol(), SYMBOL_DIGITS);
      string tooltip = StringFormat("#%d %s\n%s: %s\n%s: %s\nProfit: %s",
         ticket, OrderType() == OP_BUY ? "BUY" : "SELL",
         TimeToString(OrderOpenTime()), DoubleToString(OrderOpenPrice(), digits),
         TimeToString(OrderCloseTime()), DoubleToString(OrderClosePrice(), digits),
         DoubleToString(OrderProfit() + OrderSwap() + OrderCommission(), 2)
      );
      color line_col = OrderType() == OP_BUY ? clrDodgerBlue : clrRed;
      if(!m_in.Create(0, name + "in", 0, OrderOpenTime(), OrderOpenPrice(), 1)
         || !m_out.Create(0, name + "out", 0, OrderCloseTime(), OrderClosePrice(), 3)
         || !m_line.Create(0, name + "line", 0, 
               OrderOpenTime(), OrderOpenPrice(), 
               OrderCloseTime(), OrderClosePrice()
            )
         || !m_line.RayRight(false)
         || !m_in.Color(line_col)
         || !m_line.Color(line_col)
         || !m_line.Style(STYLE_DOT)     
         || !m_in.Tooltip(tooltip)
         || !m_out.Tooltip(tooltip)
         || !m_line.Tooltip(tooltip) 
      )
         return false;
      return true;
   }
   int ticket() const {
      return m_ticket;
   }
   virtual int Compare(const CObject *node, const int mode=0) const override {
      const PlotTrade *other = node;
      if(this.ticket() > other.ticket()) return 1;
      if(this.ticket() < other.ticket()) return -1;
      return 0;
   }
};
ulong PlotTrade::s_count = 0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

CArrayObj list;
int OnInit(){
   EventSetMillisecondTimer(1);
   return INIT_SUCCEEDED;
}

void OnTimer(){
   EventKillTimer();
   list.Sort();
   for(int i=OrdersHistoryTotal()-1; i>=0; --i){
      if(OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS, MODE_HISTORY) && OrderSymbol() == _Symbol){
         PlotTrade *plot_trade = new PlotTrade();
         if(plot_trade.create(OrderTicket()) && list.Search(plot_trade) < 0)
            list.InsertSort(plot_trade);
         else
            delete plot_trade;
      }
   }
}

void OnTick(){}
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