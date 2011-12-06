Indicators: MACD

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MACD:

Based on MACD.

Author: ngoc thach

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Could you please add an audio Alarm on the Up Trend and the Down Trend on the !MACDonchart indicator. Thanks
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One should follow the opposite of the signal,example:Buy when arrow is down, sell when arrow is up.

 
9550:
Could you please add an audio Alarm on the Up Trend and the Down Trend on the !MACDonchart indicator. Thanks

Add below code at the end.

//---- Alert

if (ind_buffer7[0] != 0) Alert("Short Entry @" + Open[0]);
if (ind_buffer8[0] != 0) Alert("Long Entry @" + Open[0]);
//---- Alert Exit
[Deleted]  
rock, I have added the additional code
rockyhoangdn:
9550:
Could you please add an audio Alarm on the Up Trend and the Down Trend on the !MACDonchart indicator. Thanks

Add below code at the end.

//---- Alert

if (ind_buffer7[0] != 0) Alert("Short Entry @" + Open[0]);
if (ind_buffer8[0] != 0) Alert("Long Entry @" + Open[0]);
//---- Alert Exit

rock, I have added the additional code as you outlineded. All compiled with no errors, will wait for market to open sunday to test on live market because I dont understand how to backtest a custom indicator. I have experence with backtesting an EA but, none with a custom indicator. Is it possiable ? Again Thanks, Greg
 

Rocky sir,

thanks for taking so much efforts for all of us,

i need your help regarding ZIG as i use it very much can you put made this indicator like this

  • • Swing low----- occurs when Nifty closes in green. (Lowest low of last ZIG will be Swing low.)
    • Swing high----- occurs when Nifty closes in red. (Highest high of last ZIG will be Swing high.)
    • Uptrend---forms when we have higher swing low and we trade above last swing high.
    • Downtrend---forms when we have lower swing high and we trade below last swing low.
    • Corrective up move---forms when in downtrend we trade above last swing high without making higher swing low.
    • Corrective down move---forms when in uptrend we trade below last swing low without making lower swing high.
 
Very nice.
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anyone give me a clue how to call this using iCustom from an EA, specifically to make use of the long/short signals

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