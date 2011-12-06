Indicators: MACD
Could you please add an audio Alarm on the Up Trend and the Down Trend on the !MACDonchart indicator. Thanks
One should follow the opposite of the signal,example:Buy when arrow is down, sell when arrow is up.
9550:
Could you please add an audio Alarm on the Up Trend and the Down Trend on the !MACDonchart indicator. Thanks
Could you please add an audio Alarm on the Up Trend and the Down Trend on the !MACDonchart indicator. Thanks
Add below code at the end.
//---- Alertif (ind_buffer7[0] != 0) Alert("Short Entry @" + Open[0]);
if (ind_buffer8[0] != 0) Alert("Long Entry @" + Open[0]);
//---- Alert Exit
rock, I have added the additional code
rock, I have added the additional code as you outlineded. All compiled with no errors, will wait for market to open sunday to test on live market because I dont understand how to backtest a custom indicator. I have experence with backtesting an EA but, none with a custom indicator. Is it possiable ? Again Thanks, Greg
rockyhoangdn:
Add below code at the end.
if (ind_buffer8[0] != 0) Alert("Long Entry @" + Open[0]);
//---- Alert Exit
9550:
Could you please add an audio Alarm on the Up Trend and the Down Trend on the !MACDonchart indicator. Thanks
Could you please add an audio Alarm on the Up Trend and the Down Trend on the !MACDonchart indicator. Thanks
Add below code at the end.
//---- Alertif (ind_buffer7[0] != 0) Alert("Short Entry @" + Open[0]);
if (ind_buffer8[0] != 0) Alert("Long Entry @" + Open[0]);
//---- Alert Exit
rock, I have added the additional code as you outlineded. All compiled with no errors, will wait for market to open sunday to test on live market because I dont understand how to backtest a custom indicator. I have experence with backtesting an EA but, none with a custom indicator. Is it possiable ? Again Thanks, Greg
Rocky sir,
thanks for taking so much efforts for all of us,
i need your help regarding ZIG as i use it very much can you put made this indicator like this
- • Swing low----- occurs when Nifty closes in green. (Lowest low of last ZIG will be Swing low.)
• Swing high----- occurs when Nifty closes in red. (Highest high of last ZIG will be Swing high.)
• Uptrend---forms when we have higher swing low and we trade above last swing high.
• Downtrend---forms when we have lower swing high and we trade below last swing low.
• Corrective up move---forms when in downtrend we trade above last swing high without making higher swing low.
• Corrective down move---forms when in uptrend we trade below last swing low without making lower swing high.
Very nice.
anyone give me a clue how to call this using iCustom from an EA, specifically to make use of the long/short signals
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MACD:
Author: ngoc thach