Current price from open order by ticket
microhyd:
Hello traders!
I need help for my code.
I need to get the current order price on the market, according to the ticket ...
This price:
I attach a function that returns the number of the ticket I found here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/109180
Thank you very much for replies :)
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OK, problem solved!!! With this code:
if(OrderSelect(lastTicket, SELECT_BY_TICKET)==true) { Print("order #symbol is ", MarketInfo(OrderSymbol(),MODE_ASK) ); }
Thanks for your time :)
Thank you very much nicholi shen , work it perfectly with "OrderClosePrice()"! :)
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I need to get the current order price on the market, according to the ticket ...
This price:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/109180
Thank you very much for replies :)