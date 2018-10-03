Locked to a unique account?

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Is there a way to set the account number in my mq4 file so it will be locked to just a specific account number when compiling the ex4 file?

So, if I want to share one EA with someone and lock it to their account number. I guess it should be a short line of code, but couldn't find anything about it.

 
Staffan Ofwerman:

Is there a way to set the account number in my mq4 file so it will be locked to just a specific account number when compiling the ex4 file?

So, if I want to share one EA with someone and lock it to their account number. I guess it should be a short line of code, but couldn't find anything about it.

https://docs.mql4.com/account/accountnumber

AccountNumber - Account Information - MQL4 Reference
AccountNumber - Account Information - MQL4 Reference
  • docs.mql4.com
AccountNumber - Account Information - MQL4 Reference
 

Not sure how to do this and found some code in the forum, but it isn't working.


What could be wrong with this one?

This one in the beginning:

int TheAccountNumber = 123456;

And these lines after int init()

{

if( AccountNumber() != TheAccountNumber )

{

Alert("This EA is only working with Account Number 123456");

return(-1);

}

else

{

return(1);

}



}

int start()

{

if (AccountNumber() != TheAccountNumber) return(-1);

}
 
Staffan Ofwerman:

Not sure how to do this and found some code in the forum, but it isn't working.


What could be wrong with this one?

This one in the beginning:

And these lines after int init()

{

if( AccountNumber() != TheAccountNumber )

{

Alert("This EA is only working with Account Number 123456");

return(-1);

}

else

{

return(1);

}



}

int start()

{

if (AccountNumber() != TheAccountNumber) ExpertRemove();

}
[Deleted]  
Staffan Ofwerman: Is there a way to set the account number in my mq4 file so it will be locked to just a specific account number when compiling the ex4 file? So, if I want to share one EA with someone and lock it to their account number. I guess it should be a short line of code, but couldn't find anything about it.

The following allows "locking" by various methods, including by Account number ...

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

EA limit code

Fernando Carreiro, 2017.09.10 22:17

Here is a sample of my own code that I use, but it is up to you to implement properly. I'm not offering any support on it. It is up to you to do the necessary research and learning.

//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
// Initialisation Event Function
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
   // Check Licensing Restrictions
   if( boolRestrictOnInit() ) return( INIT_FAILED );

   // ...

   return( INIT_SUCCEEDED );  // Initialisation complete
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
// Tick Event Function
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
   // Check Licensing Restrictions
   if( boolRestrictOnTick() ) return;
   
   /// ...
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
// Function to Test Restrictions during Initialisation
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool boolRestrictOnInit()
{
   boolRestrictions =
      boolRestrictExpiration     ||
      boolRestrictAccountNumber  ||
      boolRestrictAccountName    ||
      boolRestrictAccountServer  ||
      boolRestrictAccountCompany ||
      boolRestrictDemoAccount    ||
      boolRestrictSymbols;

   if( boolRestrictions )
   {
      boolRestrictionsUnverified = true;

      if( (bool) TerminalInfoInteger( TERMINAL_CONNECTED ) )
      {
         long longAccountNumber = AccountInfoInteger( ACCOUNT_LOGIN );
         if( longAccountNumber > 0 )
         {
            if( boolRestrictAccountNumber )
               { if( longAccountNumber                        != longRestrictAccountNumber )
                  { return( boolRestrictAlert() ); } }
            if( boolRestrictAccountName )
               { if( AccountInfoString( ACCOUNT_NAME )        != strRestrictAccountName    )
                  { return( boolRestrictAlert() ); } }
            if( boolRestrictAccountServer )
               { if( AccountInfoString( ACCOUNT_SERVER )      != strRestrictAccountServer  )
                  { return( boolRestrictAlert() ); } }
            if( boolRestrictAccountCompany )
               { if( AccountInfoString( ACCOUNT_COMPANY )     != strRestrictAccountCompany )
                  { return( boolRestrictAlert() ); } }
            if( boolRestrictDemoAccount )
               { if( AccountInfoInteger( ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ) != ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_DEMO   )
                  { return( boolRestrictAlert() ); } }
            if( boolRestrictSymbols() )
               { return( boolRestrictAlert() ); }

            boolRestrictionsUnverified = false;
         }
      }
   }
   return( false );
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
// Function to Test Variations of Restricted Symbols
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool boolRestrictSymbols()
{
   if( boolRestrictSymbols )
   {
      int intSymbolCount = ArraySize( strRestrictSymbols );
      if( intSymbolCount == 0 ) return( false );
      for( int i = 0; i < intSymbolCount; i++ )
      {
         if( StringFind( _Symbol, strRestrictSymbols[i] ) != WRONG_VALUE ) return( false );
         int
            intLen  = StringLen( strRestrictSymbols[i] ),
            intHalf = intLen / 2;
         string
            strLeft  = StringSubstr( strRestrictSymbols[i], 0, intHalf ),
            strRight = StringSubstr( strRestrictSymbols[i], intHalf, intLen - intHalf );
         if( ( StringFind( _Symbol, strLeft  ) != WRONG_VALUE ) &&
             ( StringFind( _Symbol, strRight ) != WRONG_VALUE )    )
            return( false );
      }
      return( true );
   }
   return( false );
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
// Function to Test Expiration during Tick Events
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool boolRestrictOnTick()
{
   if( boolRestrictions )
   {
      if( boolRestrictionsUnverified )
         return( boolRestrictOnInit() );
      if( boolRestrictExpiration && ( TimeCurrent() >= dtRestrictExpiration ) )
         return( boolRestrictAlert()  );
   }
   return( false );
}
// Function to Alert User of Licensing Restrictions and Remove Code from Execution
bool boolRestrictAlert()
{
   if( boolRestrictAlert )
      MessageBox( strRestrictAlertMessage, strRestrictAlertCaption, MB_ICONERROR );
   ExpertRemove();
   return( true );
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
//      Variables for Handling of Licensing Restrictions
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool
   boolRestrictExpiration     = false, // Set to true, to use an Experation Date
   boolRestrictAccountNumber  = false, // Set to true for Restricting by Account Number
   boolRestrictAccountName    = false, // Set to true for Restricting by Account Name
   boolRestrictAccountServer  = false, // Set to true for Restricting by Account Server
   boolRestrictAccountCompany = false, // Set to true for Restricting by Account Company
   boolRestrictDemoAccount    = false, // Set to true, to only allow Demo Accounts
   boolRestrictSymbols        = false, // Set to true, to only allow certain Symbols
   boolRestrictAlert          = true,  // Display Alert Message when Restrictions apply
   boolRestrictionsUnverified = false, // DO NOT CHANGE. For internal use only!
   boolRestrictions           = false; // DO NOT CHANGE. For internal use only!
datetime
   dtRestrictExpiration       = D'2017.03.31';  // Restricted by Expration Date
long
   longRestrictAccountNumber  = 123456789;      // Restricted by Account Number
string
   strRestrictAccountName     = "Client Name",  // Restricted by Account Name
   strRestrictAccountServer   = "Server Name",  // Restricted by Account Server
   strRestrictAccountCompany  = "Company Name", // Restricted by Account Company
   strRestrictSymbols[]       = { "EURUSD", "GBPJPY", "NZDCAD" }, // Restricted Symbols
   strRestrictAlertCaption    = "Restrictions", // Alert Message Box Caption
   strRestrictAlertMessage    =
      "ATTENTION! Due to Licensing Restrictions, code execution has been blocked!";
      // Message to be used when Restrictions have been detected
//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
Staffan Ofwerman:

Is there a way to set the account number in my mq4 file so it will be locked to just a specific account number when compiling the ex4 file?

So, if I want to share one EA with someone and lock it to their account number. I guess it should be a short line of code, but couldn't find anything about it.

Locking by account number & source deletion is the lonely safety, even if it's a brute force. 

That is a brute force : 


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