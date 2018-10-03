Locked to a unique account?
Is there a way to set the account number in my mq4 file so it will be locked to just a specific account number when compiling the ex4 file?
So, if I want to share one EA with someone and lock it to their account number. I guess it should be a short line of code, but couldn't find anything about it.
https://docs.mql4.com/account/accountnumber
- docs.mql4.com
Not sure how to do this and found some code in the forum, but it isn't working.
What could be wrong with this one?
This one in the beginning:
int TheAccountNumber = 123456;
And these lines after int init()
{ if( AccountNumber() != TheAccountNumber ) { Alert("This EA is only working with Account Number 123456"); return(-1); } else { return(1); } } int start() { if (AccountNumber() != TheAccountNumber) return(-1); }
Not sure how to do this and found some code in the forum, but it isn't working.
What could be wrong with this one?
This one in the beginning:
And these lines after int init()
{ if( AccountNumber() != TheAccountNumber ) { Alert("This EA is only working with Account Number 123456"); return(-1); } else { return(1); } } int start() { if (AccountNumber() != TheAccountNumber) ExpertRemove(); }
The following allows "locking" by various methods, including by Account number ...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Fernando Carreiro, 2017.09.10 22:17
Here is a sample of my own code that I use, but it is up to you to implement properly. I'm not offering any support on it. It is up to you to do the necessary research and learning.//+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ // Initialisation Event Function //+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { // Check Licensing Restrictions if( boolRestrictOnInit() ) return( INIT_FAILED ); // ... return( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); // Initialisation complete } //+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ // Tick Event Function //+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { // Check Licensing Restrictions if( boolRestrictOnTick() ) return; /// ... } //+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ // Function to Test Restrictions during Initialisation //+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool boolRestrictOnInit() { boolRestrictions = boolRestrictExpiration || boolRestrictAccountNumber || boolRestrictAccountName || boolRestrictAccountServer || boolRestrictAccountCompany || boolRestrictDemoAccount || boolRestrictSymbols; if( boolRestrictions ) { boolRestrictionsUnverified = true; if( (bool) TerminalInfoInteger( TERMINAL_CONNECTED ) ) { long longAccountNumber = AccountInfoInteger( ACCOUNT_LOGIN ); if( longAccountNumber > 0 ) { if( boolRestrictAccountNumber ) { if( longAccountNumber != longRestrictAccountNumber ) { return( boolRestrictAlert() ); } } if( boolRestrictAccountName ) { if( AccountInfoString( ACCOUNT_NAME ) != strRestrictAccountName ) { return( boolRestrictAlert() ); } } if( boolRestrictAccountServer ) { if( AccountInfoString( ACCOUNT_SERVER ) != strRestrictAccountServer ) { return( boolRestrictAlert() ); } } if( boolRestrictAccountCompany ) { if( AccountInfoString( ACCOUNT_COMPANY ) != strRestrictAccountCompany ) { return( boolRestrictAlert() ); } } if( boolRestrictDemoAccount ) { if( AccountInfoInteger( ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE ) != ACCOUNT_TRADE_MODE_DEMO ) { return( boolRestrictAlert() ); } } if( boolRestrictSymbols() ) { return( boolRestrictAlert() ); } boolRestrictionsUnverified = false; } } } return( false ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ // Function to Test Variations of Restricted Symbols //+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool boolRestrictSymbols() { if( boolRestrictSymbols ) { int intSymbolCount = ArraySize( strRestrictSymbols ); if( intSymbolCount == 0 ) return( false ); for( int i = 0; i < intSymbolCount; i++ ) { if( StringFind( _Symbol, strRestrictSymbols[i] ) != WRONG_VALUE ) return( false ); int intLen = StringLen( strRestrictSymbols[i] ), intHalf = intLen / 2; string strLeft = StringSubstr( strRestrictSymbols[i], 0, intHalf ), strRight = StringSubstr( strRestrictSymbols[i], intHalf, intLen - intHalf ); if( ( StringFind( _Symbol, strLeft ) != WRONG_VALUE ) && ( StringFind( _Symbol, strRight ) != WRONG_VALUE ) ) return( false ); } return( true ); } return( false ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ // Function to Test Expiration during Tick Events //+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool boolRestrictOnTick() { if( boolRestrictions ) { if( boolRestrictionsUnverified ) return( boolRestrictOnInit() ); if( boolRestrictExpiration && ( TimeCurrent() >= dtRestrictExpiration ) ) return( boolRestrictAlert() ); } return( false ); } // Function to Alert User of Licensing Restrictions and Remove Code from Execution bool boolRestrictAlert() { if( boolRestrictAlert ) MessageBox( strRestrictAlertMessage, strRestrictAlertCaption, MB_ICONERROR ); ExpertRemove(); return( true ); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ // Variables for Handling of Licensing Restrictions //+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool boolRestrictExpiration = false, // Set to true, to use an Experation Date boolRestrictAccountNumber = false, // Set to true for Restricting by Account Number boolRestrictAccountName = false, // Set to true for Restricting by Account Name boolRestrictAccountServer = false, // Set to true for Restricting by Account Server boolRestrictAccountCompany = false, // Set to true for Restricting by Account Company boolRestrictDemoAccount = false, // Set to true, to only allow Demo Accounts boolRestrictSymbols = false, // Set to true, to only allow certain Symbols boolRestrictAlert = true, // Display Alert Message when Restrictions apply boolRestrictionsUnverified = false, // DO NOT CHANGE. For internal use only! boolRestrictions = false; // DO NOT CHANGE. For internal use only! datetime dtRestrictExpiration = D'2017.03.31'; // Restricted by Expration Date long longRestrictAccountNumber = 123456789; // Restricted by Account Number string strRestrictAccountName = "Client Name", // Restricted by Account Name strRestrictAccountServer = "Server Name", // Restricted by Account Server strRestrictAccountCompany = "Company Name", // Restricted by Account Company strRestrictSymbols[] = { "EURUSD", "GBPJPY", "NZDCAD" }, // Restricted Symbols strRestrictAlertCaption = "Restrictions", // Alert Message Box Caption strRestrictAlertMessage = "ATTENTION! Due to Licensing Restrictions, code execution has been blocked!"; // Message to be used when Restrictions have been detected //+------------------------------------------------------------------------------------+
Is there a way to set the account number in my mq4 file so it will be locked to just a specific account number when compiling the ex4 file?
So, if I want to share one EA with someone and lock it to their account number. I guess it should be a short line of code, but couldn't find anything about it.
Locking by account number & source deletion is the lonely safety, even if it's a brute force.
That is a brute force :
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Is there a way to set the account number in my mq4 file so it will be locked to just a specific account number when compiling the ex4 file?
So, if I want to share one EA with someone and lock it to their account number. I guess it should be a short line of code, but couldn't find anything about it.