Automatically Export CSV data for a list of pairs and timeframes
Dave Richards: I need a macro or a programme which can export 1000 last bars for a given list of currency pairs and time frames (eg EURUSD, USDCAD,USDCHF AND GBPCAD) - DAILY AND HOURLY TIMEFRAMES,
I need this as fast as possible - can you help me??
I need this as fast as possible - can you help me??
In MetaTrader v5, you can easily export data via the Symbols dialog box. For something more complex, consider placing a job request in the Freelance section
Thank you very miuch Fernando - in this case I would need to manually update the dates for export which makes it slower - do you maybe know of a keyboard shrotcut which can open a chart window from the pair selcted in the MarketWatch window (instead of dragging the symbol on the chart)?
Dave Richards: Thank you very miuch Fernando - in this case I would need to manually update the dates for export which makes it slower - do you maybe know of a keyboard shrotcut which can open a chart window from the pair selcted in the MarketWatch window (instead of dragging the symbol on the chart)?
You don't have to drag anything, just right-click the symbol in the Market Watch and select Symbols (Ctrl-U).
EDIT: Also, you don't have to completely repeat the process from the beginning. Once you have selected the time-frame and set the dates, you can just change the symbol from the dialog box and request the data and carry out the export.
thnak you very much.....I wonder if there is a keyboard shortcut to open chart window for the currently selected pair in the market watch?
ok I managed to automate it via an external macro which gets daily data for 28 pairs in one minute....
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I need a macro or a programme which can export 1000 last bars for a given list of currency pairs and time frames (eg EURUSD, USDCAD,USDCHF AND GBPCAD) - DAILY AND HOURLY TIMEFRAMES,
I need this as fast as possible - can you help me??
Dave