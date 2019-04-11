Experts: EMAplusWPR_V2

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EMAplusWPR_V2:

Expert advisor that trade in the trend of EMA and buy/sell signals get from Williams %R

Author: Matus German

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Needs a Trading Hours filter as found in this LiveAlligator 101 - working example of an intraday/swing trading EA - original author is Rustein

Also ECN handling would be an idea and 'reliable order handling'

FWIW

-BB-

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> I see nothing free on your site

This line not my post but if you look here there are free source code EA's

And here are free compiled EA's, indis and tools

No email or registration required, just download

FWIW

-BB-

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DEFAULT SETTINGS

SymbolEURUSDFXF (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period5 Minutes (M5) 2007.03.30 17:01 - 2011.09.30 00:59 (2007.01.01 - 2011.06.20)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
Parametersseparator1="------trend settings------"; useEMAtrend=true; barsInTrend=1; EMAtrend=144; separator2="------WPR settings------"; iWPRPeriod=46; iWPRRetracement=30; useWPRExit=true; separator3="------position settings------"; lots=0.1; maxTrades=2; stop_loss=50; take_profit=200; useTrailingStop=false; trailing_stop=10; useUnprofitExit=false; maxUnprofitBars=5; magicNumber=13131;
Bars in test335572Ticks modelled34632921Modelling quality99.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit3924.40Gross profit32367.40Gross loss-28443.00
Profit factor1.14Expected payoff1.64
Absolute drawdown376.60Maximal drawdown1261.60 (8.53%)Relative drawdown8.53% (1261.60)
Total trades2399Short positions (won %)1100 (65.45%)Long positions (won %)1299 (69.44%)
Profit trades (% of total)1622 (67.61%)Loss trades (% of total)777 (32.39%)
Largestprofit trade136.60loss trade-54.80
Averageprofit trade19.96loss trade-36.61
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)30 (287.20)consecutive losses (loss in money)12 (-599.60)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)455.80 (18)consecutive loss (count of losses)-599.60 (12)
Averageconsecutive wins4consecutive losses2
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indeed is profitable but needs optimization

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Did you write this Code? I am trying to find someone that can write a similar EA for me. I have the concept but do not know how to write the code.
 

i risultati esposti sono molto buoni.......h o scaricato, ma non riesco a farlo funzinare con i parametri default.......quancuno mi aiuta??'

GRAZIE MILLE

 

Not bad, at least it doesn't crash to zero like many others noted 10 on this site !

Congrats !

 

Beware of the strategy tester.

If it looks too good to be true, then it's probably NOT true.
It's not a fault of the EA, but the tester simply can't reflect reality.

Take a look at this M1 test; using really absurd parameters of EMA=1 and WPR=1:


Strategy tester debunked

I guess no one will doubt those settings will not generate anything but losses, even on a demo account.

Yes I know it's supposed to be used on M5, but I suspect the good looking backtests are an inheritance of strategy tester unreliability when it comes to reaping tiny profits.
Btw: my dataset used in the above test is the best one can get imho.

 
I tried this on MT4 on Strategy tester.  It does not open or close any trades. Not sure if it will work if I attach to a chart.  Don't want to risk without testing first.  Please revert
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