Experts: EMAplusWPR_V2
Needs a Trading Hours filter as found in this LiveAlligator 101 - working example of an intraday/swing trading EA - original author is Rustein
Also ECN handling would be an idea and 'reliable order handling'
FWIW
-BB-
> I see nothing free on your site
This line not my post but if you look here there are free source code EA's
And here are free compiled EA's, indis and tools
No email or registration required, just download
FWIW
-BB-
DEFAULT SETTINGS
|Symbol
|EURUSDFXF (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2007.03.30 17:01 - 2011.09.30 00:59 (2007.01.01 - 2011.06.20)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|separator1="------trend settings------"; useEMAtrend=true; barsInTrend=1; EMAtrend=144; separator2="------WPR settings------"; iWPRPeriod=46; iWPRRetracement=30; useWPRExit=true; separator3="------position settings------"; lots=0.1; maxTrades=2; stop_loss=50; take_profit=200; useTrailingStop=false; trailing_stop=10; useUnprofitExit=false; maxUnprofitBars=5; magicNumber=13131;
|Bars in test
|335572
|Ticks modelled
|34632921
|Modelling quality
|99.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|3924.40
|Gross profit
|32367.40
|Gross loss
|-28443.00
|Profit factor
|1.14
|Expected payoff
|1.64
|Absolute drawdown
|376.60
|Maximal drawdown
|1261.60 (8.53%)
|Relative drawdown
|8.53% (1261.60)
|Total trades
|2399
|Short positions (won %)
|1100 (65.45%)
|Long positions (won %)
|1299 (69.44%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|1622 (67.61%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|777 (32.39%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|136.60
|loss trade
|-54.80
|Average
|profit trade
|19.96
|loss trade
|-36.61
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|30 (287.20)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|12 (-599.60)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|455.80 (18)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-599.60 (12)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|4
|consecutive losses
|2
indeed is profitable but needs optimization
Beware of the strategy tester.
If it looks too good to be true, then it's probably NOT true.
It's not a fault of the EA, but the tester simply can't reflect reality.
Take a look at this M1 test; using really absurd parameters of EMA=1 and WPR=1:
I guess no one will doubt those settings will not generate anything but losses, even on a demo account.
Yes I know it's supposed to be used on M5, but I suspect the good looking backtests are an inheritance of strategy tester unreliability when it comes to reaping tiny profits.
Btw: my dataset used in the above test is the best one can get imho.
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EMAplusWPR_V2:
Author: Matus German