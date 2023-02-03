Indicators: Market Open-Close Hours Indicator

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Market Open-Close Hours Indicator:

Displays a line when the markets are opened.

Market Open-Close Hours Indicator

Author: Edwin Artunduaga

Market Open-Close Hours Indicator
Market Open-Close Hours Indicator
  • www.mql5.com
MOCHI indicator allows you to display a line that represents the open markets. You can select which markets display and what colors use.
 
it says error in line 262
 
Adiputra_Adi:
it says error in line 262
Are you using Metatrader 4?
 
Handy tool, any idea when you will add support for daylight saving time? If you remove grid lines and add seperation periods it REALLY shows volume during the opening of each market!!!
 

another indicator that is not working

 
Line 261 there is an extra comma which cause compilation error. After removing comma the compilation went ok, but I don't see anything showing on the screen.
 

It seems that there is an extra comma at this very line.   bool   f_enable,       should be written      bool   f_enable

In order to display the indicator, have a look on your timeframe... If you are in Daily, Weekly or Monthly, the indicator will just disappear.

 
Guillaume Perinet:

It seems that there is an extra comma at this very line.   bool   f_enable,       should be written      bool   f_enable

In order to display the indicator, have a look on your timeframe... If you are in Daily, Weekly or Monthly, the indicator will just disappear.

The extra comma was corrected.

For daily or superior timeframes has no sense to show market open/close hour.
 
To get this to work in timeframes up to 4 hours you have to save it in your template. Otherwise it just disappears
 
Thank you!  This is exactly what I needed to trade Oliver Velez's 2 and 5 minute method on stocks.  Awesome!!

Works perfectly.  Note: I added it to my stocks 5 minute template and then saved the template.
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