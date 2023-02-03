Indicators: Market Open-Close Hours Indicator
it says error in line 262
Adiputra_Adi:Are you using Metatrader 4?
it says error in line 262
it says error in line 262
Handy tool, any idea when you will add support for daylight saving time? If you remove grid lines and add seperation periods it REALLY shows volume during the opening of each market!!!
another indicator that is not working
It seems that there is an extra comma at this very line. bool f_enable, should be written bool f_enable
In order to display the indicator, have a look on your timeframe... If you are in Daily, Weekly or Monthly, the indicator will just disappear.
Guillaume Perinet:
In order to display the indicator, have a look on your timeframe... If you are in Daily, Weekly or Monthly, the indicator will just
disappear.
It seems that there is an extra comma at this very line. bool f_enable, should be written bool f_enable
In order to display the indicator, have a look on your timeframe... If you are in Daily, Weekly or Monthly, the indicator will just
disappear.
The extra comma was corrected.For daily or superior timeframes has no sense to show market open/close hour.
To get this to work in timeframes up to 4 hours you have to save it in your template. Otherwise it just disappears
Thank you! This is exactly what I needed to trade Oliver Velez's 2 and 5 minute method on stocks. Awesome!!
Works perfectly. Note: I added it to my stocks 5 minute template and then saved the template.
Works perfectly. Note: I added it to my stocks 5 minute template and then saved the template.
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Market Open-Close Hours Indicator:
Displays a line when the markets are opened.
Author: Edwin Artunduaga