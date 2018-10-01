Unable to publish in the Market: not enough money for one of the automated tests
Hi.
I am spending days and days trying to find a solution for my problem but believe me I can't find any.
The point is that the EURUSD automatic validation for the EA I'm trying to publish works fine, but not for the NZDUSD:
I've reading thousands of articles, but I still do not have the solution for this. My EA works both with regular orders and with pending orders (both BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP).
Did anyone find the same issue? How did you solve it?
Any help would be MUCH appreciated!
Kind regards,
Bruno
Check that there is enough free margin before placing a trade.
Thanks Keith.
I did it! I've used the code Metaquotes provides, and it works fine with regular orders, but not with pending orders...
Any other clue?
Either use virtual pending orders or check whether there is enough margin available before placing the pending order. If free margin drops, check again if there will be enough margin to execute the PO, if not, delete the PO.
Hi again, Keith and whoever reads this message.
I've re-factored my EA, and once I made virtual pending orders, this could pass the automatic validation test!!!
Thank yo so much for your proposal. It has ben very useful.
Regards!
Bruno
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Hi.
I am spending days and days trying to find a solution for my problem but believe me I can't find any.
The point is that the EURUSD automatic validation for the EA I'm trying to publish works fine, but not for the NZDUSD:
I've reading thousands of articles, but I still do not have the solution for this. My EA works both with regular orders and with pending orders (both BUYSTOP and SELLSTOP).
Did anyone find the same issue? How did you solve it?
Any help would be MUCH appreciated!
Kind regards,
Bruno