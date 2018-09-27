Dashboard going to broken on Experts Advisors
The best way is declaring the panel as an object:
CAppDialog* m_panel;
Then create the object in OnInit:
m_panel=new CAppDialog();
And in the end delete the object in OnDeinit (behind Destroy):
if(CheckPointer(m_panel)==POINTER_DYNAMIC) delete m_panel;
The best way is declaring the panel as an object:
Then create the object in OnInit:
And in the end delete the object in OnDeinit (behind Destroy):
Thanks it is working now
The best way is declaring the panel as an object:
Then create the object in OnInit:
And in the end delete the object in OnDeinit (behind Destroy):
Dear Petr
I have another question -
How do i save panel all input setting. So when user close terminal then open terminal again then setting will be load automatic.
How do i save panel all input setting. So when user close terminal then open terminal again then setting will be load automatic.
I'm not sure if I understand you well (what is "all input setting"). But there are some methods like Save, Load, IniFileSave and IniFileLoad in the class CAppDialog and you can use them or you can write your own. Hope you are satisfied with my answer. Good luck.
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Dear,
I create a Dashboard on Experts Advisers like below -
But when i change TimeFrame Panel going broken
I write same code into a indicator type file and indicator type file working well.
Some file coding same one is Expart Type others is Indicator type
Indicator type doesn't have problem. when i change timeframe indicator type are working well
but Expart type panel going to broken when i change timeframe.
Please anyone help me. I don't know where the problem is