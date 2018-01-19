Experts: InputResizer: edit indicator and EA settings comfortably

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InputResizer: edit indicator and EA settings comfortably:

A small utility making MT4 input windows resizable.

Author: MaryJane

 
excelent! +10
 
xrust:
excelent! +10

Thanks! Any suggestions for improvements are welcome.
 

Is real cool! Bravo!

+10000

 
Super! If you have added a field for comments in front of each line ...
 
Thanks!

For Hungarian peoples: (cause Tab caption and window caption doesnt match...)

extern string Chart_Tab = "Bemenő Változók"; //"Input Parameters";
extern string Tester_Tab = "Bemenők"; //"Inputs";
extern string OK_Button = "OK";
extern string Cancel_Button = "Cancel";
extern string Reset_Button = "Törlés"; //"Reset";
extern string Load_Button = "Betöltés"; //"Load";
extern string Save_Button = "Mentés"; //"Save";

ps: i think better way to use PermVar library instead of global vars, it could be global over multiple MT clients...
ps2: ohh and got some miss placed char. :D 

m = GlobalVariableGet(gvName + "m");
GlobalVariableSet(gvName + "z", IsZoomed(pWnd));
 
symr:

m = GlobalVariableGet(gvName + "m");
GlobalVariableSet(gvName + "z", IsZoomed(pWnd));


Thanks for the bug report :-) ..corrected and waiting for moderator approval.

Re the PermVar library: good idea but I will not do it; this would require to bundle the library with it and I want to keep it as simple as possible. Most users running multiple MT4 clients will run InputResizer on a client that's always on, global variables of that client will store the data for all MT4 instances on the PC. I'm planning to code this utility as a native Win32 application (running in the system tray); it really doesn't make any sense to have it running inside MT4, in any mql4 form.

 

great job, this is really helpful stuff

 

For Russian localization:

Chart_Tab=Входные параметры

Tester_Tab=Входные параметры

OK_Button=ОК

Cancel_Button=Отмена

Reset_Button=Сброс

Load_Button=Загрузить

Save_Button=Сохранить

Very useful unit, thank's!

 
always wished for something like this, thanks a lot.
 

Hi!

Sorry for that but find some bugs-bunny... :P

- Maximize window wont work if u close it when its maximized and than reopen it
- The code not working properly in multi monitor systems, because the GetWindowRect returns negative values eg.: {-1127, 371,-553,679} sorry for that, NVM, it's my fault, working great with multiple mons...

#import "user32.dll"
  int GetSystemMetrics(int nIndex);
#import
#define SM_CMONITORS      0x80
#define HWND_TOPMOST      -1
#define HWND_NOTOPMOST    -2
if (GetSystemMetrics(SM_CMONITORS) > 1) {
  log("Multiple monitor systems");
  SetWindowPos(pWnd, HWND_TOPMOST, ....);
} else { 
  log("Single monitor systems");
  SetWindowPos(pWnd, HWND_NOTOPMOST, ....);
}


- Sometimes some version of MT got a localization bug, and some button not always got a same caption (eg.: Cancel - (hungarian : "Mégse"))
- i think try to get a ControlID via GetControlID API and we wont need to set the localization button captions. MT doesnt shuffle control IDs.


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