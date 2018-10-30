Very high CPU usage (per-core) in MT4
Hello,
I am experiencing extremely high CPU usage (one core) in MT4.
Sometimes the CPU usage is so intense that even moving the mouse inside the MT4 windows is not smooth
My specs are: 2 * Xeon e5-2667 v2 CPUs at 3.3GHz, 64 GB ECC DDR3, 512GB Samsung SSD.
I also have 2 monitors. It appears it got worse after I enlarged the MT4 window over the 2 monitors.
Please advise me how to solve it.
Thank you
Does your code contain infinite loops?
Does your code contain infinite loops?
I did not code anything myself.
Just added 3 MA, 1 MACD and one Stochastic to each chart. Also there are several lines and trend-lines that are drawn there
Dan
I did not code anything myself.
Just added 3 MA, 1 MACD and one Stochastic to each chart. Also there are several lines and trend-lines that are drawn there
Dan
You will need to post the code.
You will need to post the code.
How / where from can I retrieve the code ?
I remind you that I did not code anything. I just added those built-in indicators.
Hello Dan,
Try to reduce the number of bars in the Tools\Options\Charts (e.g.: 2000) after change restart the terminal.
Other advice:
Use MetaTrader 5 instead of MetaTrader 4.
MT4 is 32bit software, MT5 is 32/64bit.
For your high performance hardware setup, I highly recommend 64bit MT5.
Hello,
I am experiencing extremely high CPU usage (one core) in MT4.
Sometimes the CPU usage is so intense that even moving the mouse inside the MT4 windows is not smooth
My specs are: 2 * Xeon e5-2667 v2 CPUs at 3.3GHz, 64 GB ECC DDR3, 512GB Samsung SSD.
I also have 2 monitors. It appears it got worse after I enlarged the MT4 window over the 2 monitors.
Please advise me how to solve it.
Thank you
Could you provide a screenshot of your Processes and before you do can you click once on CPU.
Thanks
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Hello,
I am experiencing extremely high CPU usage (one core) in MT4.
Sometimes the CPU usage is so intense that even moving the mouse inside the MT4 windows is not smooth
My specs are: 2 * Xeon e5-2667 v2 CPUs at 3.3GHz, 64 GB ECC DDR3, 512GB Samsung SSD.
I also have 2 monitors. It appears it got worse after I enlarged the MT4 window over the 2 monitors.
Please advise me how to solve it.
Thank you