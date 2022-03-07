MT4 Instances not responding on 24 Core Server

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Hi All,


Two months ago, I assembled a 24 Core Server with 64 GB RAM running a Windows Server 12 R2. The server is connected to the 1 Gbit/s port on my DSL Router Fritzbox 7590 which runs at the speed of 250 Mbit/s for download and 50 Mbit/s for upload.

I adjusted the Windows Server for best performance of "Programs" and not "Background Services".

However today after running 22-24 MT4 instances simultaneously and accessing the server using RDP in my own home LAN, I cannot switch quickly among the instances using ALT+TAB or clicking in the MT4 on the taskbar.

I understand that the MT4 instances are using a lot of the network band, however the usage of CPU and memory are quite low as showed below.

The task manager shows also that some MT4 instances are not responding. The " not responding" text appears and disappears after some seconds and it moves slowly between the showed MT4 instances in the list below.

MT4 instances not responding


What could I do to avoid this issue ?

1) Maybe should I install another network card on the server ?

2) Maybe should I avoid connecting to the server using RD. Shall I use mouse, keyboard and monitor on the server ?

During the weekend the server is very responsive, because the market is closed.

Thanks in advance !

 
jocafi: What could I do to avoid this issue ?
  1. You didn't install in separate folders.
  2. Running a(n) broken indicator(s).
 
William Roeder #:
  1. You didn't install in separate folders.
  2. Running a(n) broken indicator(s).

Hi William, thanks for your reply. 

1. I installed each MT4 in separated folders under c:\MTX. So I have the following file structure:

c:\MTX\01_EA_NAME1

c:\MTX\02_EA_NAME2

c:\MTX\03_EA_NAME3

...

I created a windows shortcut for each terminal.exe and gave the EA name for the shortcut.


2. I did not understand. Could you please give me an example? 

 
jocafi:

Hi All,


Two months ago, I assembled a 24 Core Server with 64 GB RAM running a Windows Server 12 R2. The server is connected to the 1 Gbit/s port on my DSL Router Fritzbox 7590 which runs at the speed of 250 Mbit/s for download and 50 Mbit/s for upload.

I adjusted the Windows Server for best performance of "Programs" and not "Background Services".

However today after running 22-24 MT4 instances simultaneously and accessing the server using RDP in my own home LAN, I cannot switch quickly among the instances using ALT+TAB or clicking in the MT4 on the taskbar.

I understand that the MT4 instances are using a lot of the network band, however the usage of CPU and memory are quite low as showed below.

The task manager shows also that some MT4 instances are not responding. The " not responding" text appears and disappears after some seconds and it moves slowly between the showed MT4 instances in the list below.



What could I do to avoid this issue ?

1) Maybe should I install another network card on the server ?

2) Maybe should I avoid connecting to the server using RD. Shall I use mouse, keyboard and monitor on the server ?

During the weekend the server is very responsive, because the market is closed.

Thanks in advance !

Hey..

this was what I did last time.

it wasn't perfect. it slightly better.


https://www.windowscentral.com/assign-specific-processor-cores-apps-windows-10

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MT4 Instances not responding on 24 Core Server

William Roeder, 2022.03.05 00:50

  1. You didn't install in separate folders.
  2. Running a(n) broken indicator(s).

and what William meant on number 2 is, when your indicator(s) are not written properly, it will use more memory and resources than expected.
How to assign processor cores for certain apps in Windows 10
How to assign processor cores for certain apps in Windows 10
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For the last few weeks, Windows Central has been documenting and explaining various tips for Windows 10 meant for novices and those new to Windows. Today, we are taking a look at a more advanced tip that some enthusiasts may like. Once again, this is a carry-over from previous iterations of Windows so it is not new, but like 'God Mode' many...
 

Thanks Lee for your explanation and help.

I will check the indicator (I think there is only one) and try your recommendation for processors assignment and monitor the resources.

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