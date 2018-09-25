Issue: How to perform search in the forum ??

New comment
 

Hi there,

I was trying to search the forum to see if my question was discussed before, but I cannot find a search field/dialog/button


Please tell me how to do it


Dan

 
How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?
How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?
  • 2017.05.29
  • www.mql5.com
How can I search for indicators in this forum? I need the Hodrick Prescott Filter for MT4. Please, if anyone can help me, I thank you in advance...
 
Dan Moldovan:

Hi there,

I was trying to search the forum to see if my question was discussed before, but I cannot find a search field/dialog/button


Please tell me how to do it


Dan

search the forum

search the forum

 
Sergey Golubev:



Thanks, 

I did try to use it but I could find no other mention to my problem

Therefore I did open a thread with my problem


Dan

 
Dan Moldovan:

Thanks, 

I did try to use it but I could find no other mention to my problem

Therefore I did open a thread with my problem


Dan

Yes, I moved the thread to MT4 section of the forum https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/280875

Very high CPU usage (per-core) in MT4
Very high CPU usage (per-core) in MT4
  • 2018.09.25
  • www.mql5.com
Hello, I am experiencing extremely high CPU usage (one core) in MT4...
New comment