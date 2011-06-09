Indicators: STALIN
Nice. You mentioned that you have a flat movement filter. Can you please show the chart during none-trending periods (ranges). Thanks
Money Jinn, What timeframe are you using for this. 4 hour or 15 min . . you have both. Also, is eurusd the only currency pair you suggest or others as well?
Carib58:
Nice. You mentioned that you have a flat movement filter. Can you please show the chart during none-trending periods (ranges). Thanks
Nice. You mentioned that you have a flat movement filter. Can you please show the chart during none-trending periods (ranges). Thanks
Carib58, have you gotten this EA to work? I have not been able to get it working. I can drag other EAs into a new chart without a problem but not this one.
easternbloc:it is an indicator, not EA. perhaps you copy into wrong folder.
Carib58, have you gotten this EA to work? I have not been able to get it working. I can drag other EAs into a new chart without a problem but not this one.
Carib58:
Nice. You mentioned that you have a flat movement filter. Can you please show the chart during none-trending periods (ranges). Thanks
Nice. You mentioned that you have a flat movement filter. Can you please show the chart during none-trending periods (ranges). Thanks
Carib58, have you gotten this EA to work? I have not been able to get it working. I can drag other EAs into a new chart without a problem but not this one.
Неплохой индикатор
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STALIN:
Author: Andrey Vassiliev