Indicators: STALIN

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STALIN:

Two Moving Averages (MA) crossover indicator with alerts and filters.

Author: Andrey Vassiliev

 
Nice. You mentioned that you have a flat movement filter. Can you please show the chart during none-trending periods (ranges). Thanks
 

Parameter flat=0 - flat filter is off; flat>0 - flat filter is on.

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Money Jinn, What timeframe are you using for this. 4 hour or 15 min . . you have both. Also, is eurusd the only currency pair you suggest or others as well?

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Carib58:
Nice. You mentioned that you have a flat movement filter. Can you please show the chart during none-trending periods (ranges). Thanks

Carib58, have you gotten this EA to work? I have not been able to get it working. I can drag other EAs into a new chart without a problem but not this one.
 
easternbloc:
Carib58:
Nice. You mentioned that you have a flat movement filter. Can you please show the chart during none-trending periods (ranges). Thanks

Carib58, have you gotten this EA to work? I have not been able to get it working. I can drag other EAs into a new chart without a problem but not this one.
it is an indicator, not EA. perhaps you copy into wrong folder.
 

Неплохой индикатор

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