Experts: Source Code Version #3
if (OrdersTotal() < 1)This mean the EA is incompatible with any other EA including itself on other charts or manual trading.
OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,0.1,Bid,10,Bid+400*Point,Bid-4000*PointNot adjustable. Doesn't adjust for 4 vs 5 digit brokers. Not compatible with ECN brokers.
- Pure BS
100% trades profitable with about 100% profit.
if (OrdersTotal() < 1)This mean the EA is incompatible with any other EA including itself on other charts or manual trading.
OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,0.1,Bid,10,Bid+400*Point,Bid-4000*PointNot adjustable. Doesn't adjust for 4 vs 5 digit brokers. Not compatible with ECN brokers.
- Pure BS
100% trades profitable with about 100% profit.
WHat do you mean by incompatible? Will you be kind enough to use polite language and explain further? IT is supposed to run entirely automatically. And on demo testing does end up ok
If not adjustable, then make it adjustable. I suppose that aint that hard for you.
Have you run this on demo testing as suggested?
For those who are not interested to even try this out once on demo testing, here is what I get on demo testing this code from 2011/14th Jan till today on EURUSD 15min, Long only
WHat do you mean by incompatible? Will you be kind enough to use polite language and explain further? IT is supposed to run entirely automatically. And on demo testing does end up ok
If not adjustable, then make it adjustable. I suppose that aint that hard for you.
- If it or any other EA opens an order on one chart, it will not trade.
- No slaves here, learn to code or pay someone. It's your code, you fix it.
Very funny. The author particularly states that it runs on only EURUSD. May you just do not read what he wrote. Hence anyone using this will possibly not get similar result on other charts!
Well I have tested this on Alpari and also on Dukoscope... it worked on both. I guess what WHOREADER wants is a holy grail. I do not suppose the author's code is one such ehy?
But yeah if WHROEADER wants to read all the statement the author wrote, then he can easily see that 1. it runs on EURUSD 2. on 15min chart 3. this year's chart.
WHat do you mean by incompatible? Will you be kind enough to use polite language and explain further? IT is supposed to run entirely automatically. And on demo testing does end up ok
If not adjustable, then make it adjustable. I suppose that aint that hard for you.
- If it or any other EA opens an order on one chart, it will not trade.
- No slaves here, learn to code or pay someone. It's your code, you fix it.
Hello. i think this is an excellent work. It needs trailing stop strategy for each pair of currencies though. I do not know how to program it. if you can, let me see the results.
if (OrdersTotal() < 1)This mean the EA is incompatible with any other EA including itself on other charts or manual trading.
OrderSend(Symbol(),OP_SELL,0.1,Bid,10,Bid+400*Point,Bid-4000*PointNot adjustable. Doesn't adjust for 4 vs 5 digit brokers. Not compatible with ECN brokers.
- Pure BS
100% trades profitable with about 100% profit.
WHat do you mean by incompatible? Will you be kind enough to use polite language and explain further? IT is supposed to run entirely automatically. And on demo testing does end up ok
If not adjustable, then make it adjustable. I suppose that aint that hard for you.
Have you run this on demo testing as suggested?
As so many people on this forum seem to have forgotten what a forum means (a meeting place to discuss strategy and also to LEARN), I will explain some of what WHRoeder is taking as obvious (it only becomes naturally obvious when you complete the thinking very, very frequently).
1. Incompatible by reasoning that OrdersTotal() list ALL trades open - not just the ones from this EA.
2. Not adjustable because some platform brokers use 5 Digit charts and others still Use 4-Digit charts. There is no factor to adjust between 4 and 5 digit platforms.
3. The statement is very misleading as everybody's setup will depend on their computer, their internet connections, and whatever else they've got going on on the PC - all factors that will change your timing for open and close on every trade.
Maybe some of the 'high and mighty' folks should remember that we all start somewhere, and language differences will often become a bigger barrier to understanding than the platform itself - what I am seeing here is a shame, as intelligence is measured by patience and understanding. Anyone can quote a book - few can do so with total, and perfect, understanding of what they're saying.
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Source Code Version #3:
Author: programmer