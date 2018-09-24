PC configuration
Hi
I want to run few EA's at the same time and on the same MT4. The EA will be on 1-5 minutes charts, dealing with different entry orders, SL, trailing and so on. My main concern is if I am going to get delays on my entry orders, and is this will be the case how can I solve this problem, like getting more RAM, faster processor, adding something on the code, etc.
Any suggestion will be greatly appreciated.
Thanks
Assuming you are planning to run this in a "professional" way, I would suggest you need to have an exclusive machine for it. I you can't affor right now a "machine in the cloud", at least have one exclusively for this purpose.
Memory and CPU consumption is always relative. If you code, you can rougly check memory consumption making a little routine in MQL5 as an indicator that prints from time to time the memory available in your machine using the memory functions from MQL5 language (sorry I don't know MT4), while adding new indicators/EAs. Remember, this is not exact math, you can and will have memory spikes and CPU usage down the way...
In this machine, get rid of all "alien"unnecessary Processes runing...
Reduce the number of bars loaded from history. If you are using a Moving Averade of 200 bars/periods, why would you have 100,000 bars loaded on your chart?
And so, on...
;)
Assuming you are planning to run this in a "professional" way, I would suggest you need to have an exclusive machine for it. I you can't affor right now a "machine in the cloud", at least have one exclusively for this purpose.
Memory and CPU consumption is always relative. If you code, you can rougly check memory consumption making a little routine in MQL5 as an indicator that prints from time to time the memory available in your machine using the memory functions from MQL5 language (sorry I don't know MT4), while adding new indicators/EAs. Remember, this is not exact math, you can and will have memory spikes and CPU usage down the way...
In this machine, get rid of all "alien"unnecessary Processes runing...
Reduce the number of bars loaded from history. If you are using a Moving Averade of 200 bars/periods, why would you have 100,000 bars loaded on your chart?
And so, on...
;)
Hi
I do have a brand new PC [processor AMD Ryzen 5 2400G 3.6Ghz, RAM 8GB] only for MT4 EA's. The speed that I can get here is 40Mbps download and 5Mbps upload. I do have a virtual server and I never thought about doing a test but according to speedtest I have 215Mbps download and 718Mbps upload...
So I think I am going to use my virtual server for MT4 platfom, what do you think?
Hi
I do have a brand new PC [processor AMD Ryzen 5 2400G 3.6Ghz, RAM 8GB] only for MT4 EA's. The speed that I can get here is 40Mbps download and 5Mbps upload. I do have a virtual server and I never thought about doing a test but according to speedtest I have 215Mbps download and 718Mbps upload...
So I think I am going to use my virtual server for MT4 platfom, what do you think?
I doesn't matter the "bandwidth speed" you have, the important factor is the "packets speed" (round-trip time) you machine/VPS has in order to be the fastest for you platform. Of cour it depends on what type of metodology/trading technique you have, i.e. being a Swinf Trader this kind of speed doesn't matter, but for scalping is a must-have...
You can check in your terminal... the lowest, the better... (ping, below)
;)
I doesn't matter the "bandwidth speed" you have, the important factor is the "packets speed" (round-trip time) you machine/VPS has in order to be the fastest for you platform. Of cour it depends on what type of metodology/trading technique you have, i.e. being a Swinf Trader this kind of speed doesn't matter, but for scalping is a must-have...
You can check in your terminal... the lowest, the better... (ping, below)
;)
I can't see that symbol, I only can see the small green bars with "584/5 kb", if I put the cursor on top only show me the "connection status, login, rescan servers".
Thanks
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Hi
I want to run few EA's at the same time and on the same MT4. The EA will be on 1-5 minutes charts, dealing with different entry orders, SL, trailing and so on. My main concern is if I am going to get delays on my entry orders, and is this will be the case how can I solve this problem, like getting more RAM, faster processor, adding something on the code, etc.
Any suggestion will be greatly appreciated.
Thanks