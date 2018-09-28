CANCEL PENDING ORDERS
- What you prefer ?
- Cancelling BUYSTOP/SELLSTOP Orders
- Pending Order should cancel but does not,
CAN ANYONE HELP ME WITH THE CODE TO CANCEL PENDING ORDERS ONCE THERE ARE NO TRADES IN THE OPPOSITE DIRECTION OPEN?
thanks for your comment.
the EA I am working on is quite complex could I modify these functions to close opposite pending orders?
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| exit sells breakout trades |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void exitsells()
{
int total=OrdersTotal()-1;
for(int i=total; i>=0; i--)
{
if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES))
{
if(OrderMagicNumber()==magic)
if(OrderType()==OP_SELLSTOP)
{
int attempts=1;
while(attempts<=5)
{
int err=0;
bool result=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Ask,Slippage,Red);
if(result)break;
else
{
err=GetLastError();
Print("LastError = ",ErrorDescription(err));
if(err==4108) break;// ticket not valid. break out of while loop
switch(err)
{
case 135: //price change.
case 136: //off Quotes.
case 137: //Broker Busy
case 138: // Requote
case 146: // Trade Context Busy
Sleep(1000);
RefreshRates();//will do these things if any of these things are the case
default:break;//break out of switch
}//end of switch
}//else
attempts++;
if(attempts==6)
Print("Could not close trades after 5 attempts.",ErrorDescription(err));
}//end of while loop
}//op sell
}//orderselect
else Print("When selecting a trade, error ",GetLastError()," occurred");//order select return get last error
}//for
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| exit buys breakout trade |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void exitbuys()
{
int total= OrdersTotal()-1;
for(int i=total; i>=0; i--)
{
if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES))
{
if(OrderMagicNumber()==magic)
if(OrderType()==OP_BUYSTOP)
{
int attempts=1;
while(attempts<=5)
{
int err=0;
bool result=OrderClose(OrderTicket(),OrderLots(),Bid,Slippage,Red);
if(result)break;
else
{
err=GetLastError();
Print("LastError = ",ErrorDescription(err));
if(err==4108) break;// ticket not valid. break out of while loop
switch(err)
{
case 135: //price change.
case 136: //off Quotes.
case 137: //Broker Busy
case 138: // Requote
case 146: // Trade Context Busy
Sleep(1000);
RefreshRates();//will do these things if any of these things are the case
default:break;//break out of switch
}//end of switch
}//else
attempts++;
if(attempts==6)
Print("Could not close trades after 5 attempts.",ErrorDescription(err));
}//end of while loop
}//op buy
}//orderselect
else Print("When selecting a trade, error ",GetLastError()," occurred");//order select return get last error
}//for
}
What about something like this?
bool exit(int direction) { RefreshRates(); for(int i=0; OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS); i++) if(OrderType() == direction) if(OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), OrderClosePrice(), 100, clrRed)) return exit(direction); else return false; for(int i=0; OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS); i++){ int type = OrderType(); if((direction == OP_BUY && (type == OP_SELLLIMIT || type == OP_SELLSTOP)) || (direction == OP_SELL && (type == OP_BUYLIMIT || type == OP_BUYSTOP)) ){ if(OrderDelete(OrderTicket(), clrRed)) return exit(direction); else return false; } } return true; }
What about something like this?
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Expert tick function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnTick() { for(int i=100;i>0;i--) { Comment(i); } CheckForSignal(); if(UseTrailingStop)AdjustTrail(); if(UseMoveToBE)MovetoBreakeven(); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TRIGGER FUNCTION pull back STRATEGY | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void CheckForSignal() { static datetime candletime=0; if(candletime!=Time[0]) { double currenttrendMa30=iMA(NULL,0,50,0,1,0,1); double trendMa200=iMA(NULL,0,200,0,1,0,1); double currentMACD=iMACD(NULL,0,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,1); double previouspreviousMACD=iMACD(NULL,0,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,3); double previousMACD=iMACD(NULL,0,12,26,9,PRICE_CLOSE,MODE_MAIN,2); double currentupper = iBands(NULL,0,20,2,0,0,1,0); double currentlower = iBands(NULL,0,20,2,0,0,2,0); //SELL signal if(currentMACD < previousMACD && previousMACD > previouspreviousMACD && currentMACD > Threshold*pips) if(TotalOpenSellOrders()) { if(Bid - HighestSellPosition() >= TradeSpacing*pips) EnterTrade(OP_SELL); } else EnterTrade(OP_SELL); if(TotalPendingBuyOrders()<1) { EnterTrade2(OP_BUYSTOP); exit(OP_SELLSTOP) ; } //BUY signal if(currentMACD > previousMACD && previousMACD < previouspreviousMACD && currentMACD < -Threshold*pips) if(TotalOpenBuyOrders()) { if(LowestBuyPosition()-Ask >= TradeSpacing*pips) EnterTrade(OP_BUY); } else EnterTrade(OP_BUY); if(TotalPendingSellOrders()<1) { EnterTrade2(OP_SELLSTOP);exit(OP_BUYSTOP); } candletime=Time[0]; } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TRADE PLACING FUNCTION | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void EnterTrade(int type){ int err=0; double price=Bid, sl=0, tp=0, lotsize = 0; { if(TotalOpenBuyOrders()==3) lotsize = (TotalOpenBuyOrders()+SmartinggaleAmount)*Lotsize; else lotsize = (TotalOpenSellOrders()+SmartinggaleAmount)* Lotsize; } if(type == OP_BUY) { if (TotalOpenSellOrders()==3) lotsize = (TotalOpenSellOrders()+SmartinggaleAmount)*Lotsize; else lotsize = (TotalOpenBuyOrders()+SmartinggaleAmount)*Lotsize; } { price =Ask; } //---- int ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(),type,lotsize,price,30,0,0,"EaTemplate",magic,0,Magenta); if(ticket>0) { if(OrderSelect(ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET)) { if(OrderType() == OP_SELL) { sl = OrderOpenPrice()+(StopLoss*pips); if(StopLoss==0)sl=0; tp = BreakevenOfSells()-(TakeProfit*pips); } else if(OrderType()==OP_BUY) { sl = OrderOpenPrice()-(StopLoss*pips); if(StopLoss==0)sl=0; tp = BreakevenOfBuys()+(TakeProfit*pips); } //---Modify This Order if(!OrderModify(ticket,price,sl,tp,0,Magenta)) { err = GetLastError(); Print("Encountered an error during modification!"+(string)err+" "+ErrorDescription(err) ); } //---Modify The Other Orders that are Open. if(TotalOpenOrders() > 1) { for(int i=0;i<OrdersTotal()-1;i++) { if(OrderSelect(i,SELECT_BY_POS,MODE_TRADES)) if(OrderMagicNumber()==magic) if(OrderType()==type) if(!OrderModify(OrderTicket(),OrderOpenPrice(),OrderStopLoss(),tp,0,clrMagenta)) { err = GetLastError(); Print("Encountered an error during modification!"+(string)err+" "+ErrorDescription(err) ); } } } } else {//in case it fails to select the order for some reason Print(__FUNCTION__,"Failed to Select Order ",ticket); err = GetLastError(); Print("Encountered an error while seleting order "+(string)ticket+" error number "+(string)err+" "+ErrorDescription(err) ); } } else {//in case it fails to place the order and send us back a ticket number. err = GetLastError(); Print("Encountered an error during order placement!"+(string)err+" "+ErrorDescription(err) ); if(err==ERR_TRADE_NOT_ALLOWED)MessageBox("You can not place a trade because \"Allow Live Trading\" is not checked in your options. Please check the \"Allow Live Trading\" Box!","Check Your Settings!"); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| TRADE2 PLACING FUNCTION | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void EnterTrade2(int type){ int err=0; double price=Bid-25*pips, sl=0, tp=0, lotsize = (TotalOpenBuyOrders()+1) * Lotsize; if(type == OP_BUYSTOP) { lotsize = (TotalOpenSellOrders()+1) * Lotsize; price =Ask+25*pips; } //---- int ticket = OrderSend(Symbol(),type,lotsize,price,30,0,0,"trapper Trade",magic,0,Magenta); if(ticket>0){ if(OrderSelect(ticket,SELECT_BY_TICKET)){ sl = OrderOpenPrice()+(StopLoss2*pips); if(StopLoss2==0)sl=0; tp = OrderOpenPrice()-(TakeProfit2*pips); if(OrderType()==OP_BUYSTOP){ sl = OrderOpenPrice()-(StopLoss2*pips); if(StopLoss2==0)sl=0; tp = OrderOpenPrice()+(TakeProfit2*pips); } if(!OrderModify(ticket,price,sl,tp,0,Magenta)) { err = GetLastError(); Print("Encountered an error during modification!"+(string)err+" "+ErrorDescription(err) ); } } else{//in case it fails to select the order for some reason Print("Failed to Select Order ",ticket); err = GetLastError(); Print("Encountered an error while seleting order "+(string)ticket+" error number "+(string)err+" "+ErrorDescription(err) ); } } else{//in case it fails to place the order and send us back a ticket number. err = GetLastError(); Print("Encountered an error during order placement!"+(string)err+" "+ErrorDescription(err) ); if(err==ERR_TRADE_NOT_ALLOWED)MessageBox("You can not place a trade because \"Allow Live Trading\" is not checked in your options. Please check the \"Allow Live Trading\" Box!","Check Your Settings!"); } } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| delete pending order function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool exit(int direction) { RefreshRates(); for(int i=0; OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS); i++) if(OrderType() == direction) if(OrderClose(OrderTicket(), OrderLots(), OrderClosePrice(), 100, clrRed)) return exit(direction); else return false; for(int i=0; OrderSelect(i, SELECT_BY_POS); i++){ int type = OrderType(); if((direction == OP_BUY && (type == OP_SELLLIMIT || type == OP_SELLSTOP)) || (direction == OP_SELL && (type == OP_BUYLIMIT || type == OP_BUYSTOP)) ){ if(OrderDelete(OrderTicket(), clrRed)) return exit(direction); else return false; } } return true; }
Thanks for you suggestions. here is the EA I am still having trouble closing the Pending orders once one in the opposit direction is opened. the signal code seems to be ok the problem I think is with the exit(); function at the end of the EA. IT GIVES ERROR CODE 4108 in the journal ERR_INVALID_TICKET
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