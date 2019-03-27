Experts: TREND FINDER

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TREND FINDER:

" TREND FINDER" EA Trades when there is a breakout from historical minimum/maximum.

TREND FINDER

Author: Aharon Tzadik

 
how can I buy this expert adviser
 
Phakiso Motsepe:
how can I buy this expert adviser

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/22348

TREND FINDER
TREND FINDER
  • www.mql5.com
" TREND FINDER" EA Trades when there is a breakout from historical minimum/maximum. This EA can trade with all currency pairs and on all time frames. Try it on demo first. Inputs USEMOVETOBREAKEVEN - Enable "no loss" break even system (values: 0-1).WHENTOMOVETOBE - When to move break even (values: 10-100).PIPSTOMOVESL - How much pips to move...
 
Eleni Anna Branou:

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/22348

It's free, you just need to download it to your computer or copy it,it's found in "CODEBASE":https://www.mql5.com/en/code/22348

TREND FINDER
TREND FINDER
  • www.mql5.com
" TREND FINDER" EA Trades when there is a breakout from historical minimum/maximum. This EA can trade with all currency pairs and on all time frames. Try it on demo first. Inputs USEMOVETOBREAKEVEN - Enable "no loss" break even system (values: 0-1).WHENTOMOVETOBE - When to move break even (values: 10-100).PIPSTOMOVESL - How much pips to move...
 
Aharon Tzadik:

It's free, you just need to download it to your computer or copy it,it's found in "CODEBASE":https://www.mql5.com/en/code/22348

Hello!

Thank you for your generosity. Why do you keep submitting tests in checkpoint mode? With TF greater than M1, it makes no sense. Please publish a valid set also in tick by tick. Thank you!

 
trend finderFrancis83:

Hello!

Thank you for your generosity. Why do you keep submitting tests in checkpoint mode? With TF greater than M1, it makes no sense. Please publish a valid set also in tick by tick. Thank you!

The worst thing you can do is to work with the EA( robot) in live trading account  without  checking it for several months on a demo account, and perform a back test every few days for "each tick" data, if you do not do this job by yourself do not work with EAs (robots) because you will make huge losses ,the screenshot  here is meant to explain  you the general idea of this strategy.

 
I thought it was illegal to advertise product in forum ?? 😕
 
Tonny Obare:
I thought it was illegal to advertise product in forum ?? 😕

Hello Tonny,

it is against forum rules to advertise/promote any commercial product.

Unless I missed something else, it is allowed to link to codebase EAs etc as these are free and source code provided.

 
Tonny Obare:
I thought it was illegal to advertise product in forum ?? 😕
What are you talking about? This is discussion about free code! Nobody advertised a product.
 
Petr Nosek:
What are you talking about? This is discussion about free code! Nobody advertised a product.
i think, he need a vacation
 

Hello!

I know that all your EA-s must be tested on Open prices only.

What if your EA shows just great result on Every tick backtesting? Doesn't it correspond to reality at all?

Best regards

Vlad

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