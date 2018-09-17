product image cant be removed!!!
I have tried that, it did not work
Fadell:
I have tried that, it did not work
I have tried that, it did not work
That is not possible.
Marco vd Heijden:Maybe the objects have been saved in the dafault template? try to apply a different template
Close the chart and open a new one.
And your down A LOT, maybe scale down on positions size to preserve capital.
thanks , it worked now
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I bought a product called one click panel, then I did not like it. I deleted it entirely, but the problem is that it is still showing on the terminal although it is not working any more, but i do not want to see it one the screen, and i do not know how to do it