Experts: EMAplusWPRv1_1
Hi
Can you help me to create a Bollinger Bands and Stochastic in 1 scripts ?
so that i can use it in my expert advisor
Can i ask you, how can i set my own lot size with this EA.
I am a beginner so i hope some one can teach me, Thank you.
Hello, congratulations for your EA, I am already using it on real, however with 500 usd start deposit. It is doing ok so far for a month and a half.
The new version, nevertheless, will not open trades correctly, it will start with 0.01 lot, Broker STS Finance, and will not increase it. Please vefify this it might be just a little bug :)
Suggestion: You might include MACD 4H filter, and open trades only in the direction of relationship of Convergence/divergence bars and signal line. This is only suggestion not mandatory, the EA worsk ok so far as I said.
Cheers,
Vladimir Draganov
vladdraganov@gmail.com
with me doesnt work at all
but its a great job m8
genial!!!!!
It's not executing trades - neither in strategy tester nor when attached to a chart.
This is despite automated trading is switched on.
Why is it not working then?
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EMAplusWPRv1_1:
Author: Matus German