Experts: EMAplusWPRv1_1

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EMAplusWPRv1_1:

Expert advisor that trade in the trend of EMA and buy/sell signals get from Williams %R

Author: Matus German

 

Hi

Can you help me to create a Bollinger Bands and Stochastic in 1 scripts ?

so that i can use it in my expert advisor

 
the trailingStop does not trail at all
[Deleted]  

Hi,

thanks for new version.

you should make a backtest from 2011.02.02 on, because the last version made only losses since then.

Re

[Deleted]  

Can i ask you, how can i set my own lot size with this EA.

I am a beginner so i hope some one can teach me, Thank you.

[Deleted]  

Hello, congratulations for your EA, I am already using it on real, however with 500 usd start deposit. It is doing ok so far for a month and a half.

The new version, nevertheless, will not open trades correctly, it will start with 0.01 lot, Broker STS Finance, and will not increase it. Please vefify this it might be just a little bug :)

Suggestion: You might include MACD 4H filter, and open trades only in the direction of relationship of Convergence/divergence bars and signal line. This is only suggestion not mandatory, the EA worsk ok so far as I said.

Cheers,

Vladimir Draganov

vladdraganov@gmail.com

 

with me doesnt work at all

 

but its a great job m8

 
 

genial!!!!!

 

It's not executing trades - neither in strategy tester nor when attached to a chart.

This is despite automated trading is switched on.

Why is it not working then?

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