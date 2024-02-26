indicator not displaying properly - page 2
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I can confirm the problem that the OP is reporting. It throws out an Access Violation in certain cases, especially on the lower tiemframes:
I don't use the indicator myself and was just curious about it when I started reading this thread and decided to test it.
I used the files provided by the OP for the test.
Access violation has nothing to do with the MQL code. Contact metaquotes
That is pure MQL code - no dll, no hacks and that issue is not caused by that MQL code.
That may be true, but an access violation can also be caused by code in certain cases too!
I just wanted to call you attention to it, so that you can understand the OP's concerns are valid and that he is not lying, and trying his best to find a solution to the problem.
That may be true, but an access violation can also be cause by code in certain cases too!
I just wanted to call you attention to it, so that you can understand the OP's concerns are valid and that he is not lying, and trying his best to find a solution to the problem.
Does it (MQL causing access violation)?
Show me an example that is caused by the MQL code itself
Mladen Rakic: Does it
Show me an example
Please understand that I am not trying to start a flame war, and that I just want to clarify that the OP has a point.
In my own code, I have on two separate occasions run into Access violations. I don't remember exactly what it was that I fixed. I just remember that it had to do with array manipulation that caused it.
Please understand that I am not trying to start a flame war, and that I just want to clarify that the OP has a point.
In my own code, I have on two separate occasions run into Access violations. I don't remember exactly what it was that I fixed. I just remember that it had to do with array manipulation that caused it.
Yes! I am now using build 1126 and there was no error this time!
So, note to OP, please carry out the upgrade as suggested by @Mladen Rakic and hopefully it will be resolved for you too!
EDIT: NB! Also, I recompiled it on the newer build!
ok i'm really sorry i thought i had the latest build because MT4 never installed anything new on its own as it always does, so the problem must be with version 1121
i'll try to update my MT4 and i'll report back
Jeff
can some one help explain how i can retrive my erased indicators on my mt4 custom indicator box i have dawnloaded other indicator that has refused to appear in the cumstom indicator box some one help sort this out for me pls
What is custom indicator box? Is it Purchased in the Market tab within terminal tab (for MT4)?
What are custom indicators? Is it Market indicators which you purchased?
If yes so commect Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password, and install those indicators once again from Purchased:
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If it is the indicators from CodeBase so download them once again.
Or use the Storage in MetaEditor to download indicators/EAs/etc from the storage directly to your Metatrader.