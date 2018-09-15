Complete outage of ICM connection right now - page 2

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Swissmetatrader:

Same problem.

I tried to call ICM. Nobody answers. Shouldn't they have someone till the end of the trading day?

I am sure they are now working hard to solve this issue.

 

damm the euro usd and the gbp/ usd are falling right at the time of the outage as well./.. sick, few people are going to get burnt.  i expect their boxes cant reach broker to close or maybe even the logged SL / TP wont trigger. 

I cant see to see any status page on twitter or the vendors pages, this is pretty unusal for there not to be a status page, you have this with even small retail isp never mind multi billion per day fx bokers...?

fingers cross few people as possible get burnt here (including the brokers).



 
bud 01:

damm the euro usd and the gbp/ usd are falling right at the time of the outage as well./.. sick, few people are going to get burnt.  i expect their boxes cant reach broker to close or maybe even the logged SL / TP wont trigger. 

I cant see to see any status page on twitter or the vendors pages, this is pretty unusal for there not to be a status page, you have this with even small retail isp never mind multi billion per day fx bokers...?

fingers cross few people as possible get burnt here (including the brokers).



Always set SL and TP. 

But my VPS situated in NY says that is connected with 16ms latency
 
bud 01:

damm the euro usd and the gbp/ usd are falling right at the time of the outage as well./.. sick, few people are going to get burnt.  i expect their boxes cant reach broker to close or maybe even the logged SL / TP wont trigger. 

I cant see to see any status page on twitter or the vendors pages, this is pretty unusal for there not to be a status page, you have this with even small retail isp never mind multi billion per day fx bokers...?

fingers cross few people as possible get burnt here (including the brokers).



What I learn right now is to spread risk over more brokers than just one or three - if the current hard weather conditions on east coast US are the reason ICM is - in my opinion - only conditionally responsible - lets wait for the real reason. Hope they will make a statement.

 
Enrico Cota:
Always set SL and TP. 

But my VPS situated in NY says that is connected with 16ms latency

VPS (CNS in my case) is fine - ICM connection does not work.

 
blauboot:

VPS (CNS in my case) is fine - ICM connection does not work.




Oh!  My VPS is MQL. it says that is connected with ICM. Now I'm trying a thing, I'll say you if is fake
 
No, sorry... Not connected to trade server
 
Enrico Cota:

Thanks for trying.

 
well 90 people in the live chat que,  so there are a few people reaching out to the brokers to find out wtf is going on.
 
Yohana Parmi:

yes, all of us here :(

hope it can be solved soon as possible.

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