Complete outage of ICM connection right now - page 2
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Same problem.
I tried to call ICM. Nobody answers. Shouldn't they have someone till the end of the trading day?
I am sure they are now working hard to solve this issue.
damm the euro usd and the gbp/ usd are falling right at the time of the outage as well./.. sick, few people are going to get burnt. i expect their boxes cant reach broker to close or maybe even the logged SL / TP wont trigger.
I cant see to see any status page on twitter or the vendors pages, this is pretty unusal for there not to be a status page, you have this with even small retail isp never mind multi billion per day fx bokers...?
fingers cross few people as possible get burnt here (including the brokers).
damm the euro usd and the gbp/ usd are falling right at the time of the outage as well./.. sick, few people are going to get burnt. i expect their boxes cant reach broker to close or maybe even the logged SL / TP wont trigger.
I cant see to see any status page on twitter or the vendors pages, this is pretty unusal for there not to be a status page, you have this with even small retail isp never mind multi billion per day fx bokers...?
fingers cross few people as possible get burnt here (including the brokers).
damm the euro usd and the gbp/ usd are falling right at the time of the outage as well./.. sick, few people are going to get burnt. i expect their boxes cant reach broker to close or maybe even the logged SL / TP wont trigger.
I cant see to see any status page on twitter or the vendors pages, this is pretty unusal for there not to be a status page, you have this with even small retail isp never mind multi billion per day fx bokers...?
fingers cross few people as possible get burnt here (including the brokers).
What I learn right now is to spread risk over more brokers than just one or three - if the current hard weather conditions on east coast US are the reason ICM is - in my opinion - only conditionally responsible - lets wait for the real reason. Hope they will make a statement.
Always set SL and TP.
VPS (CNS in my case) is fine - ICM connection does not work.
VPS (CNS in my case) is fine - ICM connection does not work.
Thanks for trying.
yes, all of us here :(
hope it can be solved soon as possible.