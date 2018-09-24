According to your experience, how many indicators maximum could be implemented in an EA/strategy ? - page 2
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Many times, with many things, the answers are part of the question.
What if we turn around your question let's say 180 degrees,
Just change the viewpoint and rephrase the question:
How small a profitable strategy/EA can you come up with ?
In this example development must be fast, because, idea's will come and go fast,
They must be compact,
There is no room for complex structures...
Your fellow coder will beat you to it, if he writes a smaller one.
You no longer think in Dollar profit's, but in Kilobytes.
Now that would be something.
Many times, with many things, the answers are part of the question.
What if we turn around your question let's say 180 degrees,
Just change the viewpoint and rephrase the question:
How small a profitable strategy/EA can you come up with ?
In this example development must be fast, because, idea's will come and go fast,
They must be compact,
There is no room for complex structures...
Your fellow coder will beat you to it, if he writes a smaller one.
You no longer think in Dollar profit's, but in Kilobytes.
Now that would be something.
Let me check ... that one is my lighest one :
you ? :) (screenshot, otherwise i won't believe you!)
Screenshot doesn't say anything you could just create fake file, it has to be put to the test and actually trade.
I just said it so you could give it some thoughts in relation to that max indicator poll.
Screenshot doesn't say anything you could just create fake file, it has to be put to the test and actually trade.
I just said it so you could give it some thoughts in relation to that max indicator poll.
;)
Just change the viewpoint and rephrase the question:
How small a profitable strategy/EA can you come up with ?
I like this question. I like it a lot.
If you wish to monitor about 28 currency pairs, you will have to open up 28 charts.
The more indicators and more charts you need to use, there will bound to have at least one indicator not running optimally.
It is not easy. I spent great amount of time trying to ensure all the indicators run smoothly just for my trading system to work effectively.
At the end of the whole experience, I end up scrap the trading system, and build a java based trading system using EA to only feed variables off the global variables table.
My answer is the less indicators you use for the EA, the better.
If you wish to monitor about 28 currency pairs, you will have to open up 28 charts.
The more indicators and more charts you need to use, there will bound to have at least one indicator not running optimally.
It is not easy. I spent great amount of time trying to ensure all the indicators run smoothly just for my trading system to work effectively.
At the end of the whole experience, I end up scrap the trading system, and build a java based trading system using EA to only feed variables off the global variables table.
My answer is the less indicators you use for the EA, the better.
Yep what I understood too. I wished to do a panel to monitor 28 currencies with a bunch of indicators like there's on some website (it's in french but you'll understand ...)
... and indeed it's heavy for the lamba system : 28 currencies * 5 indicators each = 140 indicators instance :/
If you wish to monitor about 28 currency pairs, you will have to open up 28 charts.
The more indicators and more charts you need to use, there will bound to have at least one indicator not running optimally.
It is not easy. I spent great amount of time trying to ensure all the indicators run smoothly just for my trading system to work effectively.
At the end of the whole experience, I end up scrap the trading system, and build a java based trading system using EA to only feed variables off the global variables table.
My answer is the less indicators you use for the EA, the better.
Well this is not exactly true i monitor 62 currency pairs on one chart, with just the one EA loaded.
You just have to load a handle for each indicator into an array, and loop over them to load or refresh the data.
This way has advantages over your 28 charts because in the one EA it is possible to run a comparator between currency pairs, something you can not do with 28 separate charts.
For example i load something like the accelerator, it becomes possible to very simple identify the current fastest peakvalue of all acceleration vales.
Or a bulls/bears power measurement looped over all pairs, or to identify the leading instruments in capital gain and loss, and many other things can be discovered that way.
You can set alerts for many events, so they turn from 'Hey what happened here ?'(always too late), To 'beep beep something is happening over there' (Go check it out)
Well this is not exactly true i monitor 62 currency pairs on one chart, with just the one EA loaded.
You just have to load a handle for each indicator into an array, and loop over them to load or refresh the data.
This way has advantages over your 28 charts because in the one EA it is possible to run a comparator between currency pairs, something you can not do with 28 separate charts.
For example i load something like the accelerator, it becomes possible to very simple identify the current fastest peakvalue of all acceleration vales.
Or a bulls/bears power measurement looped over all pairs, or to identify the leading instruments in capital gain and loss, and many other things can be discovered that way.
You can set alerts for many events, so they turn from 'Hey what happened here ?'(always too late), To 'beep beep something is happening over there' (Go check it out)
But isn't too heavy ? Do you preattach indicator on all 62 currencies or do you attach and deattach it while looping thru the 62 currencies ?
It's lighter then running 62 separate open charts.
No you don't de-attach them you create the handles once, in OnInit() function.
From that moment on you have an array with indicator handles (MQL5) that you can loop over to grab new values.