Who know this template?
Hi all,
I've open a demo account of mt4 at FXPRO, and I don't like the default template of FXPRO mt4 demo platform.
When I open a mt4 demo account at another broker (quite wellknown), I've catched this template (attached screenshoot below), it's attractived me quite alot.
Who know the name of this template or another similar to it, please to me know?
I want to install this my favourite gui instead of the default template of FXPRO mt4 demo.
Thank you.
Right click on the chart and select properties at the bottom.
In colors select yellow on black or green on black (I'm slightly colour blind)
Right click on the chart and select properties at the bottom.
In colors select yellow on black or green on black (I'm slightly colour blind)
OK
I've attached as below
Hi all,
I'm a newbie for forex trading,
I see that a lot of brokers using the same nice chart template as startup template for their mt4 demo PC platform (ie brokers: Easy-forex, BMFN and many other brokers),
but FXPRO only display the default template of mt4 demo that can not very friendly to see (my idea),
Anyone know the nice chart template (EURUSD) that displayed at startup of mt4 demo PC platform of brokers as Easy-forex, BMFN ?
Please provide the link for download.
Thank you
I don't know what you are asking. As far as I know all MT4 uses the same default chart templates.
What's wrong with what I suggested earlier?
I see that a lot of brokers using the same nice chart template as startup template for their mt4 demo PC platform (ie brokers: Easy-forex, BMFN and many other brokers),
but FXPRO only display the default template of mt4 demo that can not very friendly to see (my idea),
Anyone know the nice chart template (EURUSD) that displayed at startup of mt4 demo PC platform of brokers as Easy-forex, BMFN ?
Please provide the link for download.
Just build your own default template for charts. Hit F8 and adjust the properties and colours and then Save the Template to the "Default.tpl" file.
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Hi all,
I've open a demo account of mt4 at FXPRO, and I don't like the default template of FXPRO mt4 demo platform.
When I open a mt4 demo account at another broker (quite wellknown), I've catched this template (attached screenshoot below), it's attractived me quite alot.
Who know the name of this template or another similar to it, please to me know?
I want to install this my favourite gui instead of the default template of FXPRO mt4 demo.
Thank you.