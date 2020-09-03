MT5 folder size is too big, chart history up to few GB
Hi All,
Is there any solution to reduce chart history ?
I trade on MT4 for a while, recently switch to a MT5 demo account. I have noticed chart history folder can go beyond 4GB.
While same numbers of currency pair for MT4, total folder size keep below 50MB.
I have reduce number of bar on chart to 5000, it doesn't help. My daily chart can view history since year 1975.
Please help, i don't need any backtest. I just want to trade as usual, few GB make this MT5 slow response.
Hi, i was looking for a solution for the same problem that you had. After a lil trial and error, i found the solution. You don't need even 5000 bars on the chart. So, follow the below steps
1. Make the number of bars on chart to 100
2. Go the above folder and delete the older years .hcc files from 2009 to 2013 as per your wish.
Thats it!
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Hi All,
Is there any solution to reduce chart history ?
I trade on MT4 for a while, recently switch to a MT5 demo account. I have noticed chart history folder can go beyond 4GB.
While same numbers of currency pair for MT4, total folder size keep below 50MB.
I have reduce number of bar on chart to 5000, it doesn't help. My daily chart can view history since year 1975.
Please help, i don't need any backtest. I just want to trade as usual, few GB make this MT5 slow response.