MT5 platform always keeps scrolling back on its own

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Good evening all please I have been experiencing this issue for quite a while now my MT5 platform always keeps scrolling back on its own and at such to analyse the chart to view previous price history becomes difficult. Please has any notice this and what is the likely solution. Thank you

   

 

Unclick the 'Scroll the chart to the end on tick incoming' option.



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