Signal not work

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I subscribed a signal but there are no copy happen

It shows the message

2018.09.12 06:05:07.391 **************************************** buy 0.10 GBPUSD at 1.30172 sl: 1.29832 tp: 1.32172 skipped as no symbol found




I research and found that I need to do mapping, but I do not know

Can someone suggest me on it ?

 

I have edited your message so that it does not indicate which signal you are using.

Eleni will be along and will probably answer you. Eleni knows everything about the signals.

 
minh.nguyen145:

I subscribed a signal but there are no copy happen

It shows the message

2018.09.12 06:05:07.391 **************************************** buy 0.10 GBPUSD at 1.30172 sl: 1.29832 tp: 1.32172 skipped as no symbol found




I research and found that I need to do mapping, but I do not know

Can someone suggest me on it ?

Check...tools options signals
...see if the signal is selected

 

Yes, I have enable all



 
minh.nguyen145:

I subscribed a signal but there are no copy happen

It shows the message

2018.09.12 06:05:07.391 **************************************** buy 0.10 GBPUSD at 1.30172 sl: 1.29832 tp: 1.32172 skipped as no symbol found




I research and found that I need to do mapping, but I do not know

Can someone suggest me on it ?

Go to MT4 >> View >> Symbols and make sure that GBPUSD is enabled for trading (not greyed, but yellow).

If it is, then check with your broker, what kind of GBPUSD suffix it uses, because some of them are not mapped correctly during signal copying.

If you enable it and its not mapped automatically, you will have to change broker.




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