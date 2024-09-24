trading has been enabled - hedging mode

New comment
 
My ea doenst trade so i looked at journal and see this: trading has been enabled - hedging mode how can i fix this?
 
Mounir Chikri:
My ea doenst trade so i looked at journal and see this: trading has been enabled - hedging mode how can i fix this?

Trading enabled means that MT5 is generally enabled to perform trading.

Did you assign your ea correctly to a symbol?

Did you check the ea settings - ea also needs to be enabled

Is your ea designed to work on hedge account?

 
checked the above no issues there
 
Mounir Chikri:
My ea doenst trade 

This can be MANY things.

You should print the last error and check it in this list:

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/constants/errorswarnings/errorcodes

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Codes of Errors and Warnings / Runtime Errors
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Codes of Errors and Warnings / Runtime Errors
  • www.mql5.com
The name of the custom symbol is invalid. The symbol name can only contain Latin letters without punctuation, spaces or special characters (may only contain ".", "_", "&" and "#"). It is not recommended to use characters , :, ", /,\, |, ?, *. The path of...
 
On backtest it works fine only on real mode IT doesn't trade
 
are you using different time function of MQL5 ? I saw in the backtest it's all the same time, maybe it can help
 

Good morning,

I wanted to put my bot in Trade but it does not open a position, here is what is displayed if someone can help me please


 

 
Rumixtrade #:

Good morning,

I wanted to put my bot in Trade but it does not open a position, here is what is displayed if someone can help me please


 

There are two places to check autotrading:

Do you Autotrade?
post

How to Start with Metatrader 5 - Gold is Reaching at 1270, but How can we know: correction or bullish?
How to Start with Metatrader 5 - Gold is Reaching at 1270, but How can we know: correction or bullish?
  • 2016.08.12
  • Sergey Golubev
  • www.mql5.com
Bullish (bull market) : bearish (bear market) : ranging (choppy market - means: buy and sell on the same time) : flat (sideways market - means: no buy and no sell) : correction : correction in a bear market (bear market rally) : forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies. If red lines are below the blue lines and we see the bearish trend on red lines = correction (secondary correction within the primary bullish trend)
New comment