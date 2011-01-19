Experts: Scalp_RSI
Hi
I used your ea in many different ways, making the sl more than tp and made the tp more than the sl,but my results were that only it knows how to lose.
i guess if you add an invert to it, it may win . which is if it wants to open a sell position, it opens a buy instead.
Any way thanks for the work.
on which account did you test the EA? Could you send me the trade history? you loaded the settings, that are also provided in the zip-file?
Nice idea, but does NOT WORK... what is wrong?
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Periode
|1 Minute (M1) 2010.01.04 01:00 - 2011.01.18 23:59 (2010.01.01 - 2011.01.19)
|Modell
|Jedes Ticksignal (präziseste Methode, die auf allen nächsten verfügbaren kleineren Zeitrahmen basiert)
|Parameter
|buy_bewegung=18; buy_period=2; buy_breakdown=2; buy_RSIv=30; sell_bewegung=8; sell_period=3; sell_breakdown=4; sell_RSIv=85; buy_StopLoss=80; buy_TakeProfit=20; sell_StopLoss=40; sell_TakeProfit=39; buy_MA=14; sell_MA=14; enable_buy=true; enable_sell=false; Trade_________________=true; Lots=0.05; Slipage=20; breakEven=15; TrailingStopLoss=false; MinMoney=20; Magic=102;
|Balken im Test
|275615
|Ticks modelliert
|6556791
|Modellierungsqualität
|25.00%
|Fehler in Charts-Anpassung
|0
|Ursprüngliche Einlage
|3000.00
|Gesamt netto Profit
|-254.69
|Brutto Profit
|2423.64
|Brutto Loss
|-2678.33
|Profit Faktor
|0.90
|Erwartetes Ergebnis
|-0.82
|Drawdown absolut
|774.77
|Maximaler Drawdown
|854.89 (27.76%)
|Relative Drawdown
|27.76% (854.89)
|Trades gesamt
|309
|Short Positionen (gewonnen %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positionen (gewonnen %)
|309 (78.32%)
|Profit Trades (% gesamt)
|242 (78.32%)
|Loss Trades (% gesamtl)
|67 (21.68%)
|Grösster
|Profit Trade
|10.52
|Loss Trade
|-40.00
|Durchschnitt
|Profit Trade
|10.02
|Loss Trade
|-39.98
|Maximum
|aufeinanderfolgende Gewinne (Profit in Geld)
|24 (240.92)
|Aufeinanderfolgende Verluste (Verlust in Geld)
|5 (-199.92)
|Maximal
|Aufeinanderfolgender Profit (Anzahl der Gewinne)
|240.92 (24)
|Aufeinanderfolgende Verluste (Anzahl der Verluste)
|-199.92 (5)
|Durchschnitt
|aufeinanderfolgende Gewinne
|6
|aufeinanderfolgende Verluste
|2
I used settings from the zip file...
can you tell me, with which broker you can receive data from january 2010. with accounts at tadawulfx and AlpariUK, my data go only back until October :(
MartyP:
on which account did you test the EA? Could you send me the trade history? you loaded the settings, that are also provided in the zip-file?
on which account did you test the EA? Could you send me the trade history? you loaded the settings, that are also provided in the zip-file?
Hi how you copy the thing into the program??
I try on vertifx.com broker platform it is much bettre. this broker is good for scalping.
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Scalp_RSI:
Author: Martin