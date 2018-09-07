is it possible to have less than 5000 bars on chart (MaxBars) in MT5
.. and how ?
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fxcommentary:
.. and how ?
.. and how ?
yes.
how? what do you mean by how?
Mohamad Zulhairi Baba:
yes.
yes.
how? what do you mean by how?
The minimum number of bars on chart is 5000, is not it ?I want less than 5000, for example 1000.
I tried to change this value in configuration files but is seems not to be possible..
fxcommentary:
The minimum number of bars on chart is 5000, is not it ?I want less than 5000, for example 1000.
I tried to change this value in configuration files but is seems not to be possible..
The minimum number of bars on chart is 5000, is not it ?I want less than 5000, for example 1000.
I tried to change this value in configuration files but is seems not to be possible..
change the setting.
as time goes forward, you will see less/more bar.
Mohamad Zulhairi Baba:ok :) i get it. i assume that when i close MT5 counting of bars are restarted. Thank you.
change the setting.
change the setting.
as time goes forward, you will see less/more bar.
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