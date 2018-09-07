is it possible to have less than 5000 bars on chart (MaxBars) in MT5

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.. and how ?
 
fxcommentary:
.. and how ?

yes.
how? what do you mean by how?

 
Mohamad Zulhairi Baba:

yes.
how? what do you mean by how?

The minimum number of bars on chart is 5000, is not it ?I want less than 5000, for example 1000.

I tried to change this value in configuration files but is seems not to be possible..

 
fxcommentary:

The minimum number of bars on chart is 5000, is not it ?I want less than 5000, for example 1000.

I tried to change this value in configuration files but is seems not to be possible..

change the setting.
as time goes forward, you will see less/more bar.


 
Mohamad Zulhairi Baba:

change the setting.
as time goes forward, you will see less/more bar.


ok :) i get it. i assume that when i close MT5 counting of bars are restarted. Thank you.
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