Arrays [i-2]
Please explain your problem. Are you getting error?
I've tried this kind of approach many times in many contexts, [i-1] works but any other larger integer leads to the result that the graph disappears (although there is no error).
Ok, this is basically the OBV indicator with some of the arrays in the function set to [i-2]:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| OBV.mq5 |
//| Copyright 2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//| https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "2009, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link "https://www.mql5.com"
#property description "On Balance Volume"
//--- indicator settings
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots 1
#property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color1 DodgerBlue
#property indicator_label1 "OBV"
//--- input parametrs
input ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME InpVolumeType=VOLUME_TICK; // Volumes
//---- indicator buffer
double ExtOBVBuffer[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| On Balance Volume initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnInit()
{
//--- define indicator buffer
SetIndexBuffer(0,ExtOBVBuffer);
//--- set indicator digits
IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,0);
//---- OnInit done
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| On Balance Volume |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,const int prev_calculated,
const datetime &Time[],
const double &Open[],
const double &High[],
const double &Low[],
const double &Close[],
const long &TickVolume[],
const long &Volume[],
const int &Spread[])
{
//--- variables
int pos;
//--- check for bars count
if(rates_total<2)
return(0);
//--- starting calculation
pos=prev_calculated-1;
//--- correct position, when it's first iteration
if(pos<1)
{
pos=1;
if(InpVolumeType==VOLUME_TICK)
ExtOBVBuffer[0]=TickVolume[0];
else ExtOBVBuffer[0]=Volume[0];
}
//--- main cycle
if(InpVolumeType==VOLUME_TICK)
CalculateOBV(pos,rates_total,Close,TickVolume);
else
CalculateOBV(pos,rates_total,Close,Volume);
//---- OnCalculate done. Return new prev_calculated.
return(rates_total);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Calculate OBV by volume argument |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CalculateOBV(int StartPosition,
int RatesCount,
const double &ClBuffer[],
const long &VolBuffer[])
{
for(int i=StartPosition;i<RatesCount;i++)
{
//--- get some data
double Volume=VolBuffer[i];
double PrevClose=ClBuffer[i-2];
double CurrClose=ClBuffer[i];
//--- fill ExtOBVBuffer
if(CurrClose<PrevClose) ExtOBVBuffer[i]=ExtOBVBuffer[i-2]-Volume;
else
{
if(CurrClose>PrevClose) ExtOBVBuffer[i]=ExtOBVBuffer[i-2]+Volume;
else ExtOBVBuffer[i]=ExtOBVBuffer[i-1];
}
}
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
I assume in order for you to be on the safe side, the loop should be:
for(int i=StartPosition+2;i<RatesCount;i++) { //--- get some data double Volume=VolBuffer[i]; double PrevClose=ClBuffer[i-2]; double CurrClose=ClBuffer[i];...
for every start position>=0.
Sorry if this is a nube question but it is driving me crazy. The first thing I'd like to say is that the time period system is annoying! I don't see why we are restricted to a limited time set. Second, I am struggling with an array issue. Why can't I write (for example) buffer[i-2]? eg consider the OBV function:
void CalculateOBV(int StartPosition,
int RatesCount,
const double &ClBuffer[],
const long &VolBuffer[])
{
for(int i=StartPosition;i<RatesCount;i++)
{
//--- get some data
double Volume=VolBuffer[i];
double PrevClose=ClBuffer[i-1];
double CurrClose=ClBuffer[i];
//--- fill ExtOBVBuffer
if(CurrClose<PrevClose) ExtOBVBuffer[i]=ExtOBVBuffer[i-1]-Volume;
else
{
if(CurrClose>PrevClose) ExtOBVBuffer[i]=ExtOBVBuffer[i-1]+Volume;
else ExtOBVBuffer[i]=ExtOBVBuffer[i-1];
}
}
}
Why can't I write:
if(CurrClose>PrevClose) ExtOBVBuffer[i]=ExtOBVBuffer[i-2]+Volume;
else ExtOBVBuffer[i]=ExtOBVBuffer[i-2];
or:
double PrevClose=ClBuffer[i-2];
What am trying to do is deal with the timeframe issue by starting with PERIOD_M1 and creating my own time spans with multiples of the 1 minute graph.
Thanks for any help...