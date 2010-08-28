Experts: Stop Hunter
Hi
why is it not placing any stop loss or take profit in the order?
Regards
Hi
why is it not placing any stop loss or take profit in the order?
Regards
It is using hidden TP and SL, this way the broker can't trick you, and you get to set small values. This also means you should keep it running to manage your orders.
hi
this EA did not work on Avafx MT4.
it worked on Windsor (4 digits) and Alpari (5 digits) but not Avafx (4 digits).
any solution?
hi
this EA did not work on Avafx MT4.
it worked on Windsor (4 digits) and Alpari (5 digits) but not Avafx (4 digits).
any solution?
hi again
i had it to work, by changing the Zeroes to 1 and the distance to 1 also.
Regards
Make sure you set the Zero input to the number your price has to the right of the decimal. When correct it wont keep placing orders. Except when adding 5 it shows a error.
I'm getting the same problem
I dont get what you mean by "the number your price has"
can you pls clarify?
Make sure you set the Zero input to the number your price has to the right of the decimal. When correct it wont keep placing orders. Except when adding 5 it shows a error.
I'm getting the same problem
I dont get what you mean by "the number your price has"
can you pls clarify?
Dear Mt-Coder,
Could you please show us what do you mean with ''number to the right of the decimal''
Thanks in advance
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Stop Hunter:
Author: mt-coder