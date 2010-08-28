Experts: Stop Hunter

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Stop Hunter:

This EA is based on the strategy "Stop Hunting with the Big Players". It sends BuyStop and SellStop orders at near distance from the round price targets.

Author: mt-coder

[Deleted]  

mt-coder,

EA keeps on repeatedly placing buy stop orders? See screenshot.


Regards,

 
fxbones:

mt-coder,

EA keeps on repeatedly placing buy stop orders? See screenshot.

Regards,


Try re-downloading the EA, I made a few updates lately
 

Hi

why is it not placing any stop loss or take profit in the order?

Regards

 
adaheem:

Hi

why is it not placing any stop loss or take profit in the order?

Regards


It is using hidden TP and SL, this way the broker can't trick you, and you get to set small values. This also means you should keep it running to manage your orders.
[Deleted]  
This EA couldn't have come at a better time. Hidden TP & hidden SL, I love it. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
[Deleted]  
fxbones:

mt-coder,

EA keeps on repeatedly placing buy stop orders? See screenshot.


Regards,


Make sure you set the Zero input to the number your price has to the right of the decimal. When correct it wont keep placing orders. Except when adding 5 it shows a error.

 

hi

this EA did not work on Avafx MT4.

it worked on Windsor (4 digits) and Alpari (5 digits) but not Avafx (4 digits).

any solution?

 
adaheem:

hi

this EA did not work on Avafx MT4.

it worked on Windsor (4 digits) and Alpari (5 digits) but not Avafx (4 digits).

any solution?

hi again

i had it to work, by changing the Zeroes to 1 and the distance to 1 also.

Regards

[Deleted]  
metalriff:
fxbones:

mt-coder,

EA keeps on repeatedly placing buy stop orders? See screenshot.


Regards,


Make sure you set the Zero input to the number your price has to the right of the decimal. When correct it wont keep placing orders. Except when adding 5 it shows a error.


I'm getting the same problem

I dont get what you mean by "the number your price has"

can you pls clarify?

[Deleted]  
mattt:
metalriff:
fxbones:

mt-coder,

EA keeps on repeatedly placing buy stop orders? See screenshot.


Regards,


Make sure you set the Zero input to the number your price has to the right of the decimal. When correct it wont keep placing orders. Except when adding 5 it shows a error.


I'm getting the same problem

I dont get what you mean by "the number your price has"

can you pls clarify?



Dear Mt-Coder,

Could you please show us what do you mean with ''number to the right of the decimal''

Thanks in advance

It seems to be the most interessant we've seen for a while

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