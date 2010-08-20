Experts: Double Zero EA
thanks for sharing this EA
would you mind to tell us how it works and what it needs to take trades; what are the built-in settings and how to know about them ?
thanks for sharing this EA
would you mind to tell us how it works and what it needs to take trades; what are the built-in settings and how to know about them ?
This is like greek to me. Cryptic variables, no settings file, useless. Please provide a settings file . What PAIR???
Nigby
thanks for sharing this EA
would you mind to tell us how it works and what it needs to take trades; what are the built-in settings and how to know about them ?
This is like greek to me. Cryptic variables, no settings file, useless. Please provide a settings file . What PAIR???
Nigby
Haloo:)
Zip file contains settings for EURUSD H4 chart and 5 digits accouts. I added few filters,that You can check it in strategy tester.Look at the code haw it works.
Mich.
thanks for sharing this EA
would you mind to tell us how it works and what it needs to take trades; what are the built-in settings and how to know about them ?
This is like greek to me. Cryptic variables, no settings file, useless. Please provide a settings file . What PAIR???
Nigby
Haloo:)
Zip file contains settings for EURUSD H4 chart and 5 digits accouts. I added few filters,that You can check it in strategy tester.Look at the code haw it works.
Mich.
seems that Zip is missing, dont really understand what the filters are, please file some comments into a pdf or txt file to help
thanks for tour zip, but cant open it (not a genuine zip)
Use 7zip or rar.
Thanks for sharing the EA.
Why do you run simulation on open prices only?
The settings you posted gives negative results when simulating every tick.
Can you add a report with the high accuracy simulation?
I tested it 1/1/2009 - 27/8/2010 got negative with both settings files.
I did not have any problems with the ZIP file.
Thanks for sharing the EA.
Why do you run simulation on open prices only?
The settings you posted gives negative results when simulating every tick.
Can you add a report with the high accuracy simulation?
I tested it 1/1/2009 - 27/8/2010 got negative with both settings files.
I did not have any problems with the ZIP file.
Hi
Every tick simulations: alpari UK real account.
Regards
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Double Zero EA:
Author: Mich