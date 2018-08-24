[Strategy] Pinbar in good position (follow trend)- need to code indicator (EA)
Trading applications for MetaTrader 5 to order
- www.mql5.com
Your expertise on indicators is needed to record binary options stats with a non-repainting indicator that I made. The indicator was written using old mql4 standards and arrows fly across the chart in a forward test on the minute chart. The indicator also has not done well in strategy tester so I'd like it upgraded to the new format also. The...
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi everyone,
As you know that pinbar is oneof the strongest powerful pattern in trading especially if its followed by trend.
The strategy for scalping is very simple.
1. Trend is determined by EMA(21) [blue line] and SMA(50) [red line]
+if EMA(21)>SMA(50)-->up trend
+if EMA(21)<SMA(50)-->down trend.
2. Use pinbar
+ if uptrend: the lowest of pinbar<EMA and the close of pinbar>EMA--> good pinbar--> buy or notify buy (refer picture1)
+If downtrend: the highest of pinbar>EMA and the close of pinbar<EMA--> good pinbar--> sell or notify sell (refer picture 2)
So, we have 3 standards for place order: Trend+pinbar+goodcondition
3. Pinbar Recouses
Attachment is pinbar im using for pinbar detector (I modify pinbar in order to notice to phone).
Here is orgin https://www.earnforex.com/metatrader-indicators/Pinbar-Detector/
4. My wish
You, my friends, may you help me code this strategy into an indicator with all of imput of "Pinbar dectector" then notice to me once it gets standards of Trend+pinbar+good condition.
or 1 EA help to scan all of pinbar with condition 2. (imput more which pair needed to be scanned).
Message to phone once 3 standards reach: "Symbol + Timeframe+ bullish pinbar/bearish pinbar+ good to buy/sell"
Fore xample: EURUSD M15- bullish pinbar good to buy. (picture1)
--------------------
Picture 1.
Uptrend +pinbar+good position
Picture2
Downtrend +pinbar+good position