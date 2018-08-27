How to get the pip difference in bollinger band
I am trying to get the pip difference between the higher and lower bollinger bands in my code. I am using the following code for this.
double bolinger_upper_band=iBands(NULL,0,bPeriod,Deviation,Shift,Appliedto,MODE_UPPER,1);
double bolinger_lower_band=iBands(NULL,0,bPeriod,Deviation,Shift,Appliedto,MODE_LOWER,1);
double bolinger_main_band=iBands(NULL,0,bPeriod,Deviation,Shift,Appliedto,MODE_MAIN,1);
double bb_diff = (bolinger_upper_band - bolinger_lower_band);
If my upper bb = 1.1588533 and lower bb = 1.1528046 then the difference comes as 0.0060486
I want to convert this into pips. The pip value for the above is 60. I would like to know how to do this based on the currency pair. Don't want to hard code it into different pairs. Any help is appreciated.
Following is a screen shot of the BB values.
SymbolInfoDouble(Symbol(),SYMBOL_POINT)
You need to divide the bb_diff by the Point value.
double bb_diff_pips = NormalizeDouble(bb_diff / Point, 2);
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I am trying to get the pip difference between the higher and lower bollinger bands in my code. I am using the following code for this.
double bolinger_upper_band=iBands(NULL,0,bPeriod,Deviation,Shift,Appliedto,MODE_UPPER,1);
double bolinger_lower_band=iBands(NULL,0,bPeriod,Deviation,Shift,Appliedto,MODE_LOWER,1);
double bolinger_main_band=iBands(NULL,0,bPeriod,Deviation,Shift,Appliedto,MODE_MAIN,1);
double bb_diff = (bolinger_upper_band - bolinger_lower_band);
If my upper bb = 1.1588533 and lower bb = 1.1528046 then the difference comes as 0.0060486
I want to convert this into pips. The pip value for the above is 60. I would like to know how to do this based on the currency pair. Don't want to hard code it into different pairs. Any help is appreciated.
Following is a screen shot of the BB values.