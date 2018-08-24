is there average spread function, for mq4 ?
about spread :
in metatrader5 : its work , as below:
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,const int prev_calculated, const datetime &Time[], const double &Open[], const double &High[], const double &Low[], const double &Close[], const long &TickVolume[], const long &Volume[], const int &Spread[]) { . if (!ArrayGetAsSeries(High)) ArraySetAsSeries(High,true); . . Comment("" ,"\n High[0]=",High[0] ,"\n Spread[0]=",Spread[rates_total-1] ,"\n Spread[1]=",Spread[rates_total-2] ,"\n Spread[2]=",Spread[rates_total-3] . . .
and i have this :
///////////////////////////
but for metatrader4 : it does not work . see below;
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { . . . Comment("\n" ,"\n high[0]=",high[0] ,"\n Spread[0]=",spread[0] ,"\n Spread[1]=",spread[1] ,"\n Spread[2]=",spread[2] . . . );
the code doesn't have error/warning but in Experts tab i have : " array out of range in 'PipValueCalculatorV1_02 2.mq4' (90,35) ".
////////////////
where is the problem ?
It seems that when OnCalculated was brought to 4 from 5, volume and spread were not included. Maybe because mql4 never had a Spread[] and not real Volume before. Volume[] returns tick volume.
thank you to reply.
this is bad.
I need to know about this. my ea (mt4,mq4) run on 28 main forex currency pair. i must check spread as also as the other's . maybe i can a " guess " or see if the broker have some information about average of symbol spread.
for the first trade on each symbol , i checking if the spread is : spread<= spread_allow. ( for example 5 pip.)
but this is not enough if i want to have another enter levels. ( some of them maybe have 15 pip spread )
it must to have a sorted list according to spread.
.//
IS there a solution for it ?
thank you to reply.
this is bad.
I need to know about this. my ea (mt4,mq4) run on 28 main forex currency pair. i must check spread as also as the other's . maybe i can a " guess " or see if the broker have some information about average of symbol spread.
for the first trade on each symbol , i checking if the spread is : spread<= spread_allow. ( for example 5 pip.)
but this is not enough if i want to have another enter levels. ( some of them maybe have 15 pip spread )
it must to have a sorted list according to spread.
.//
IS there a solution for it ?
Sorry, I don't see any easy solution.
The only way that I can think of would be to build a file to gets details of spreads (Ask - Bid) in real time.
Sorry, I don't see any easy solution.
The only way that I can think of would be to build a file to gets details of spreads (Ask - Bid) in real time.
thank you.
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hi
for a specified time , for example 1 day before , or 4h ,
is there average spread function, for mq4 ?
or can have it .? how can have such this ?