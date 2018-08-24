Trade disabled
My trading is disabled, there is no way to trade even when I had opened a live trading account and also subscribed to copy a trader with some money in my trading accpunt but yet I am unable to do any trading because it said the trade is disabled
- Subscribe to signal without MT4?
- Why is my trading disabled and I haven't even traded yet? Please help
- Can I self copy my trades to another account when I am subscribing to a signal?
gwaxxy:
My trading is disabled, there is no way to trade even when I had opened a live trading account and also subscribed to copy a trader with some money in my trading accpunt but yet I am unable to do any trading because it said the trade is disabled
My trading is disabled, there is no way to trade even when I had opened a live trading account and also subscribed to copy a trader with some money in my trading accpunt but yet I am unable to do any trading because it said the trade is disabled
Contact your broker, they may have to enable your account for trading.
You may also want to check the View >> Symbols option of your MT platform, to check if the pairs you want to trade are enabled.
thanks alot, I'll do that
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