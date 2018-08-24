Trade disabled

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[Deleted]  
My trading is disabled, there is no way to trade even when I had opened a live trading account and also subscribed to copy a trader with some money in my trading accpunt but yet I am unable to do any trading because it said the trade is disabled
 
gwaxxy:
My trading is disabled, there is no way to trade even when I had opened a live trading account and also subscribed to copy a trader with some money in my trading accpunt but yet I am unable to do any trading because it said the trade is disabled

Contact your broker, they may have to enable your account for trading.

You may also want to check the View >> Symbols option of your MT platform, to check if the pairs you want to trade are enabled.



[Deleted]  
thanks alot, I'll do that
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