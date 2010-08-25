Experts: FX Multimeter IV (demo) - page 2
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auto trading is possible with FX Multimeter II, III
No, not unless you modify the code.
where to modify please help me and send the necessary code
UPDATE: Added custom MA Crossover signals to the full version, which we now provide .set files for on a regular basis.
August report of one of the MA-X strategy presets provided. 770 pips made trading 0.1 Lot at a time. PF = 2.25, DD = 5.89% on a 5K account.
This is awesome, been looking for a better version of one of these! Thanks.
Hi Eagleye777,
I sent a private message. Unfortunately the email address is not good. (support@fxtools.info)
Thanks,
Robert
Hi,
Anyone know another e-mail address?
3 different address when I sent a letter, but all came back.
"Delivery to the following recipient failed permanently:
support@fxtools.info
Technical details of permanent failure:
Google tried to deliver your message, but it was rejected by the recipient domain. We recommend contacting the other email provider for further information about the cause of this error. The error that the other server returned was: 550 550 relaying denied for <support@fxtools.info> (state 14)."
Hi everyone,
This is very interesting. There is no such title: support@fxtools.info
I found a different address: admin@fxtools.info. I sent two letters, but no response. I wrote a pm here, but no response.How would he sell it ???
Hi everyone,
This is very interesting. There is no such title: support@fxtools.info
I found a different address: admin@fxtools.info. I sent two letters, but no response. I wrote a pm here, but no response.How would he sell it ???
Please use admin@fxtools.info for questions and support. Your questions have been replied to.
Hi everyone,
This is very interesting. There is no such title: support@fxtools.info
I found a different address: admin@fxtools.info. I sent two letters, but no response. I wrote a pm here, but no response.How would he sell it ???
Please use admin@fxtools.info for questions and support. Your questions have been replied to.
I love this indicator. Does anyone has had contact with fxtools. I did not succeed so far :-(