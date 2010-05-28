Experts: 10 Point 3 v005 enhanced Expert Advisor
hi K Lam, when i installed the v5, it didn't open any trade. anything to modify??
Thanks
usdjpy at 30min
and it is not open trade at anytime!
need attact the right time only
So Not make order daily
HI Klam
I think your latest V5 Ea should open few trades in a day because the earlier version V4 was opening trades in a day. So what's the big change in V5? there should be some opportunities to trade. Please verify.
Regards
Robert
robert76 wrote:
usdjpy at 30min
and it is not open trade at anytime!
need attact the right time only
So Not make order daily
HI Klam
I think your latest V5 Ea should open few trades in a day because the earlier version V4 was opening trades in a day. So what's the big change in V5? there should be some opportunities to trade. Please verify.
Regards
Robert
Yes!! right!
Hi,
just curious, when I put an initial SL in the parameter window, the EA does not place any orders. If i set it to zero, it places orders like hell. So what's the use of having a SL. Besides this, the Ea should be protected by SL for any order. Otherwise you see the EA making serious profit only to plunder your account at the end or with margin calls. With proper stops this would not happen. Just wait for the next opportunity. A seemingly good EA ignoring money management is worth nothing. Any suggestions?
Hi,
just curious, when I put an initial SL in the parameter window, the EA does not place any orders. If i set it to zero, it places orders like hell. So what's the use of having a SL. Besides this, the Ea should be protected by SL for any order. Otherwise you see the EA making serious profit only to plunder your account at the end or with margin calls. With proper stops this would not happen. Just wait for the next opportunity. A seemingly good EA ignoring money management is worth nothing. Any suggestions?
U R EXACTLY RIGHT !!! WASTE OF TIME
oh man why do you give such bad strategies to people, martingale is so bad.
So..... You have good ..
Please Post yours!
Dear Sir,
this is A EA in Very slow profit EA!
And high risk!
So...I suggect just for learning only!
in Real AC.really not good!
But this is A EA can not stop when this is already any trade order!!
else you will loss $$$
So..if you want stop,
Must at no trade at ALL.
If you can share the EA profit with me
I have a plan with my profit EA!
10,000 USD share with me half profit!
this EA is Call TailingPower!
Here is the Demo AC in Running
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10 Point 3 v005 enhanced Expert Advisor:
Author: Lam K