EasyAndFast GUI bug

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I download the library of the last MT4 version 

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/19703

Experts\Article09\TestLibrary03

The Edit is always flickering.

This is a great library,but we hardly create anything because of the bug.

flickering

Files:
TestLibrary03.mq4  6 kb
Program.mqh  67 kb
 
You can write the comment here https://www.mql5.com/en/code/19703 and/or write PM to the author/coder.
EasyAndFastGUI library for creating graphical interfaces
EasyAndFastGUI library for creating graphical interfaces
  • www.mql5.com
The EasyAndFastGUI library allows creating graphical interfaces for custom MQL programs.
 
Sergey Golubev:
You can write the comment here https://www.mql5.com/en/code/19703 and/or write PM to the author/coder.

Thank you. I did so.

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