EasyAndFast GUI bug
You can write the comment here https://www.mql5.com/en/code/19703 and/or write PM to the author/coder.
EasyAndFastGUI library for creating graphical interfaces
- www.mql5.com
The EasyAndFastGUI library allows creating graphical interfaces for custom MQL programs.
Sergey Golubev:
You can write the comment here https://www.mql5.com/en/code/19703 and/or write PM to the author/coder.
You can write the comment here https://www.mql5.com/en/code/19703 and/or write PM to the author/coder.
Thank you. I did so.
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I download the library of the last MT4 version
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/19703
Experts\Article09\TestLibrary03
The Edit is always flickering.
This is a great library,but we hardly create anything because of the bug.