product installation
installation of purchased products..renko butterfly purchased but not showing up in the indicator list please help
- I purchased an indicator but nothing happen after I clicked on the "Install on the terminal". What happen?
- My purchase not showing in the purchased section. PLEASE HELP!
- I can not install m EA
Have you place the custom indicator in the indicator folder?
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