How to Download eur/usd historical data for MT4 backtest?

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Hi 1) I wanna do historical backtest from 2008 till 2018, How do I download to my MT4? Pls advice, Thanks.
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Garett1218:
Hi 1) I wanna do historical backtest from 2008 till 2018, How do I download to my MT4? Pls advice, Thanks.

Press F2 and select your symbol ... and download it.

if you have an error just press download again.


 
Bro, I press F2 but only can download up to 2016 history , How do I download backward till 2008?
 
Garett1218:

Thanks， Big Bro!!! :))

Although I don't think you'll get 10yrs worth, this is usually just what the broker makes available which is often a running 3 months

For more you'll need to source the data yourself and load it into the History Center

Dukascopy/Tickstory provide historical data and you may need to play around with formatting

 

"Dukascopy/Tickstory provide historical data and you may need to play around with formatting"

is this the only way to retrieve history data??  

 

dukascopy data can't help

exp: if you use FBS terminal so you must just use FBS historical

because dukascopy have not FBS quality then your backtest is worst

{dukascopy have clear quaLITY}

 
Yong Jen Yau:
Hi 1) I wanna do historical backtest from 2008 till 2018, How do I download to my MT4? Pls advice, Thanks.

look for a tutorial

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4tlDgmGDqHo

How To Download Historical Data in Metatrader 4
How To Download Historical Data in Metatrader 4
  • www.youtube.com
https://www.forexboat.com/ Get Your Free Membership Now! Downloading historical data in metatrader 4 is important part in backtesting as metatrader is alread...
 

I found this: https://youtu.be/wq2kubmEvHI

MetaLoader. Free, automated, customizable. Enjoy! :)

DonForex MetaLoader - the best chart history updater for MT4
DonForex MetaLoader - the best chart history updater for MT4
  • www.youtube.com
DonForex MetaLoader: chart history downloader and updater for MetaTrader4 (MT4) MetaLoader free download: https://donforex.com
 

THANKS MATE




linux80s:

I found this: https://youtu.be/wq2kubmEvHI

MetaLoader. Free, automated, customizable. Enjoy! :)

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