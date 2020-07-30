How to Download eur/usd historical data for MT4 backtest?
- Historical Data
- Strategy tester with Backtest (can open & close positions manually)
- EUR/USD historic data - need more...
Thanks， Big Bro!!! :))
Although I don't think you'll get 10yrs worth, this is usually just what the broker makes available which is often a running 3 months
For more you'll need to source the data yourself and load it into the History Center
Dukascopy/Tickstory provide historical data and you may need to play around with formatting
"Dukascopy/Tickstory provide historical data and you may need to play around with formatting"
is this the only way to retrieve history data??
Hi 1) I wanna do historical backtest from 2008 till 2018, How do I download to my MT4? Pls advice, Thanks.
look for a tutorial
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4tlDgmGDqHo
- www.youtube.com
I found this: https://youtu.be/wq2kubmEvHI
MetaLoader. Free, automated, customizable. Enjoy! :)
- www.youtube.com
THANKS MATE
I found this: https://youtu.be/wq2kubmEvHI
MetaLoader. Free, automated, customizable. Enjoy! :)
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