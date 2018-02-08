Strategy tester with Backtest (can open & close positions manually)
MOFEX:Before I was thinking like you but I couldn’t find how, so I started to learn some coding and used 3rd party softwares to translate my ideas to an EA.
Hello ,
I wanna to test my strategy with market historical data, but in MT4, EA and Indicators just can be test, I wanna to test my strategy with open and close positions in historical data,
How can I do it?
Regards
Tarik Aljanabi:
Before I was thinking like you but I couldn’t find how, so I started to learn some coding and used 3rd party softwares to translate my ideas to an EA.
Before I was thinking like you but I couldn’t find how, so I started to learn some coding and used 3rd party softwares to translate my ideas to an EA.
Regards
I found a program that you back test your strategy. "forex tester" is a program that you can do it.
Best regards
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Hello ,
I wanna to test my strategy with market historical data, but in MT4, EA and Indicators just can be test, I wanna to test my strategy with open and close positions in historical data,
How can I do it?