Strategy tester with Backtest (can open & close positions manually)

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Hello ,

I wanna to test my strategy with market historical data, but in MT4, EA and Indicators just can be test, I wanna to test my strategy with open and close positions in historical data,

How can I do it?

 
MOFEX:

Hello ,

I wanna to test my strategy with market historical data, but in MT4, EA and Indicators just can be test, I wanna to test my strategy with open and close positions in historical data,

How can I do it?

Before I was thinking like you but I couldn’t find how, so I started to learn some coding and used 3rd party softwares to translate my ideas to an EA.

Regards 
 
Tarik Aljanabi:
Before I was thinking like you but I couldn’t find how, so I started to learn some coding and used 3rd party softwares to translate my ideas to an EA.

Regards 

I found a program that you back test your strategy. "forex tester" is a program that you can do it.


Best regards

 
MOFEX:

I found a program that you back test your strategy. "forex tester" is a program that you can do it.


Best regards

It looks good, I will also try it after finishing some tests on MT5, my CPU 100% now but many thanks for the important information.



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