How to detect Heiken Ashi Body close above/below MA? - page 2
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I am getting values mentioned in comments from the above code. How could I verify that I am getting perfect values? Please review attached picture let me know how could I verify my values getting from my code?
[in] Line index. Can be from 0 to 7 and must correspond with the index, specified in call of the SetIndexBuffer() function.
According to documentation. I can use only 0 till 7 values 0 is for current candle and 7 is for 7th last candle and what if I want to access info older then 7th last candle?
Line index can be much higher than 7 nowadays, documentation has not been updated.
Line index has nothing to do with candles. It is the buffer used in the indicator - Marco has already told you this.
for HAOpen I have to use 2?
for HALowI have to use 3?
and what if I want to HAHigh, HAClose?
Write a simple indicator, get the values and find out.
Put some effort in yourself. You will never learn anything if you don't study and try things.
For writing a simple indicator I don't have knowledge of HA could u refer me any tutorial for understanding HA? so i can clear my concepts.
[in] Line index. Can be from 0 to 7 and must correspond with the index, specified in call of the SetIndexBuffer() function.
According to documentation. I can use only 0 till 7 values 0 is for current candle and 7 is for 7th last candle and what if I want to access info older then 7th last candle?
Line index can be much higher than 7 nowadays, documentation has not been updated.
Line index has nothing to do with candles. It is the buffer used in the indicator - Marco has already told you this.
for HAOpen I have to use 2?
for HALowI have to use 3?
and what if I want to HAHigh, HAClose?
Write a simple indicator, get the values and find out.
Put some effort in yourself. You will never learn anything if you don't study and try things.
In the HA code I found this code:
Please confirm that if I want:
to access info of close then I have to place 3 in mode value 2 for open value.
Does I got correctly?
Also please explain the difference between Low/High & High/Low?
I am getting values mentioned in comments from the above code. How could I verify that I am getting perfect values? Please review attached picture let me know how could I verify my values getting from my code?
Open the data window (CTRL +D)
and you can check the values by hovering the mouse over the relevant candle
For writing a simple indicator I don't have knowledge of HA could u refer me any tutorial for understanding HA? so i can clear my concepts.
HA is not a simple one to understand for a beginner. I have to re-aquaint myself with it everytime I use it.
I don't know of any tutorial
In the HA code I found this code:
SetIndexLabel(0,"Low/High"); SetIndexLabel(1,"High/Low"); SetIndexLabel(2,"Open"); SetIndexLabel(3,"Close");
It can be difficult to understand with histograms because when they are in pairs, the colour depends on which is the greater.
HA is not a simple one to understand for a beginner. I have to re-aquaint myself with it everytime I use it.
I don't know of any tutorial
I am not new in programming but I am very newbie in MQL4 programming could you suggest me a good tutorial for referencing.
I am not new in programming but I am very newbie in MQL4 programming could you suggest me a good tutorial for referencing.
I don't know of any up to date decent tutorial. "The" Book used to be useful but it doesn't include a lot of new functions. ( I say new but they have been around over 4 years now, I think)
I don't know of any up to date decent tutorial. "The" Book used to be useful but it doesn't include a lot of new functions. ( I say new but they have been around over 4 years now, I think)
Okay
I want help actually I want my EA to place a pending buy order when Last HA candle's body closes above MA and in H4 chart it is also indicating same trend and for sell pending order I want opposite criteria.
I have already worked on this with normal close but I want this to be worked with HA body close instead of normal close. Can anyone help how can I achieve this approach?