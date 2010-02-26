Experts: A Tool: Peak Volume Counter

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A Tool: Peak Volume Counter:

Displays on the chart peaks of tick volume at exact time points

Author: Airat Safin

 

7. 2010.02.26 17:06 Relaxing

  


A Tool: Peak Volume Counter 
  
1. A Tool: Peak Volume Counter, or simply AIS7PVC, is an auxiliary program for AIS5 Trade Machine. 
2. Main aim of AIS7PVC is to identify and display on the chart the large packets of incoming ticks.
3. To adjust the program set proper value of threshold "aci.Threshold" in line of code 16 and check lines 88-94. 
4. Large packets of incoming ticks may reflect large amounts of current transactions and may be used for entry point. 
5. Please always remember that complete certainty is always missing.

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