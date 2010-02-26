Experts: A Tool: Peak Volume Counter
Just trade!
1. 2010.02.26 03:44 Daily market analysis
2. 2010.02.26 15:02 Waiting for the first signal
3. 2010.02.26 15:29 Keep on waiting
4. 2010.02.26 16:06 Getting the first signal and waiting for the second signal
5. 2010.02.26 16:11 Getting the second signal and position opening
6. 2010.02.26 16:53 Fixing the profit
A Tool: Peak Volume Counter
1. A Tool: Peak Volume Counter, or simply AIS7PVC, is an auxiliary program for AIS5 Trade Machine.
2. Main aim of AIS7PVC is to identify and display on the chart the large packets of incoming ticks.
3. To adjust the program set proper value of threshold "aci.Threshold" in line of code 16 and check lines 88-94.
4. Large packets of incoming ticks may reflect large amounts of current transactions and may be used for entry point.
5. Please always remember that complete certainty is always missing.
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A Tool: Peak Volume Counter:
Author: Airat Safin