Experts: Combo Trader (Updated)
Im Testing all kind of strategies,im still working on the code so this is just the Beta version: here is one of results, on 15min eurusd
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|15 Minutes (M15) 2009.12.22 00:00 - 2010.02.02 03:45 (2009.12.22 - 2010.03.03)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Initial deposit
|100000.00
|Total net profit
|41209.57
|Gross profit
|46799.31
|Gross loss
|-5589.73
|Profit factor
|8.37
|Expected payoff
|981.18
|Absolute drawdown
|6595.20
|Maximal drawdown
|13742.60 (10.60%)
|Relative drawdown
|10.60% (13742.60)
|Total trades
|42
|Short positions (won %)
|20 (100.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|22 (95.45%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|41 (97.62%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|1 (2.38%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|5251.40
|loss trade
|-5589.73
|Average
|profit trade
|1141.45
|loss trade
|-5589.73
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|41 (46799.31)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-5589.73)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|46799.31 (41)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-5589.73 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|41
|consecutive losses
1
Two wins straight off but are best settings as default or do you have any recommended other settings?
Two wins straight off but are best settings as default or do you have any recommended other settings?
best settings is based on strategy you trade with, for example you can choose to trade with 5-13-62 system only, which means trades with cross over of 3 MA .and then close the trade using the trailing stop or TP.
Default settings are example,you have to config it with your strategy
hey...your set doesnt seem to work as well as how it was in the old version. do u have any other set?
hey...your set doesnt seem to work as well as how it was in the old version. do u have any other set?
sorry the set files are for the old version i will upload a set file for optimizing by your self. contact me via farshad.saremifar@gmail.com
hey...your set doesnt seem to work as well as how it was in the old version. do u have any other set?
sorry the set files are for the old version i will upload a set file for optimizing by your self. contact me via farshad.saremifar@gmail.com
thanks
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Combo Trader (Updated):
Author: Farshad Saremifar