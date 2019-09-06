Experts: Combo Trader (Updated)

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Combo Trader (Updated):

This system use many methods to trade , you can trade about 52 different strategies,

Author: Farshad Saremifar

 
<Deleted>
 
Note:*** you must first download this /en/code/9993 and copy it to \experts\indicators
 

Im Testing all kind of strategies,im still working on the code so this is just the Beta version: here is one of results, on 15min eurusd


SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period15 Minutes (M15) 2009.12.22 00:00 - 2010.02.02 03:45 (2009.12.22 - 2010.03.03)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)






Initial deposit100000.00



Total net profit41209.57Gross profit46799.31Gross loss-5589.73
Profit factor8.37Expected payoff981.18

Absolute drawdown6595.20Maximal drawdown13742.60 (10.60%)Relative drawdown10.60% (13742.60)

Total trades42Short positions (won %)20 (100.00%)Long positions (won %)22 (95.45%)

Profit trades (% of total)41 (97.62%)Loss trades (% of total)1 (2.38%)
Largestprofit trade5251.40loss trade-5589.73
Averageprofit trade1141.45loss trade-5589.73
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)41 (46799.31)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-5589.73)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)46799.31 (41)consecutive loss (count of losses)-5589.73 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins41consecutive losses

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[Deleted]  

Two wins straight off but are best settings as default or do you have any recommended other settings?

 
bcursley:

Two wins straight off but are best settings as default or do you have any recommended other settings?

best settings is based on strategy you trade with, for example you can choose to trade with 5-13-62 system only, which means trades with cross over of 3 MA .and then close the trade using the trailing stop or TP.

Default settings are example,you have to config it with your strategy

[Deleted]  

hey...your set doesnt seem to work as well as how it was in the old version. do u have any other set?

 
Bazzilica:

hey...your set doesnt seem to work as well as how it was in the old version. do u have any other set?

sorry the set files are for the old version i will upload a set file for optimizing by your self. contact me via farshad.saremifar@gmail.com

[Deleted]  
kimitrio:
Bazzilica:

hey...your set doesnt seem to work as well as how it was in the old version. do u have any other set?

sorry the set files are for the old version i will upload a set file for optimizing by your self. contact me via farshad.saremifar@gmail.com


thanks

 

<Deleted>

 
you can download Alpari-UK metatrader and login with this :
Login : 1452184
Investor : thnj7du

see what my expert trade live

I will never run it on Fridays

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